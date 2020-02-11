Church of England to apologize for being 'deeply institutionally racist'

(CNN) The Church of England has decided to apologize for racism experienced by "countless black, Asian and minority ethnic people" over the past 70 years.

The Church said in a statement that the General Synod, its legislative body, voted on Tuesday to issue an official apology and commission an outside expert to prepare a report on racism, race and ethnicity in the church.

Speaking at the synod, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby , who is the church's most senior bishop, said there was "no doubt" that the Church of England was still "deeply institutionally racist".

"We did not do justice in the past, we do not do justice now, and unless we are radical and decisive in this area in the future, we will still be having this conversation in 20 years time and still doing injustice," he added.