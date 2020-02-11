One man linked to at least 9 coronavirus cases after traveling from Singapore to France to UK

(CNN) A British man linked to a number of coronavirus cases after traveling from Singapore to a French ski chalet to the UK has fully recovered.

The patient, Steve Walsh, is believed to have infected at least nine other people during his stay in the French Alps after contracting the virus in Singapore. He released a statement Tuesday revealing his name and thanking the UK's National Health Service for its help and care.

Walsh had attended a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore in late January, hosted by the gas analysis company Servomex, which has since confirmed that "a limited number of its employees in different countries have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and are now being treated." Walsh works at Servomex.

But the conference appears to have led to a chain of transmission for Walsh, who left