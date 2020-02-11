Valentine's Day gift ideas that show your love

It's officially the week of Valentine's Day, and if that's news to you, sorry to say it but you're running out of time to find the right gifts for that special person. No one likes a last-minute CVS gift, so get scrolling for plenty of ideas for the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone, yes, even your pets.

From couples massages to cozy blankets and Away luggage, we've scoured the internet for the cutest, cuddliest and loveliest Valentine's Day gifts for everyone you love in your life. Take a look below at our favorite gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for kids and gifts for couples, plus a collection of our favorite last-minute Amazon gifts for the procrastinators out there (you still have time!). Make sure to bookmark us and check back in, as we'll be updating and adding to our list as the annual day of love inches closer.

Last-minute Amazon gifts

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker ($45.99; amazon.com)

Skip the cheesy jokes and instead break out the cheesy bread for an impressive date night in.

Beer Greetings Six Pack Greeting Card, set of 4 ($15.95; amazon.com)

Your partner will be drunk in love this Valentine's Day with this six pack greeting card.

Dash Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker ($14.99; amazon.com)

Show your partner how sweet they are with a heart-shaped waffle on Valentine's Day morning.

Golden State Fruit Chocolate Caramel Crunch Grand Gift Basket ($36.50; amazon.com)

If drugstore candy was your last-minute plan boy oh boy do we have have the gift for you. This gift basket comes with chocolate covered pretzels, handmade caramel corn and much more.

Premium Roses ($99.99; amazon.com)

The grocery store bouquet just isn't going to cut it this year. Instead get your partner these real roses that stay fresh for a full year.

Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil ($9.95; amazon.com)

You used your significant other's Amazon Prime to order a last-minute gift, and now they're mad you put it off so long. Release some of that stress with this sensual massage oil for men and women.

Star Wars "Yoda One For Me" T-Shirt ($22.99; amazon.com)

Star Wars puns will never get old, and this cute Yoda tee is no exception. Plus it comes in five colors, with sizes up to XXXL. Love it, they will.

Le Chateau Wine Decanter ($42.95, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

This lovely, hand-blown decanter is the perfect accessory for what is arguably the best last-minute gift of all: a bottle of wine.

Royal Silk Red Heart Boxers ($39 to $45; amazon.com)

He wears his heart on his sleeve, why not on his boxers, too?

Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Necklace ($11.99; amazon.com)

This gift is so heartfelt no one will ever know it was last-minute. This gold-plated necklace features a tiny, heart-shaped charm monogrammed with whatever letter you want.

Homesick Scented Candle ($29.95; amazon.com)

Homesick Candles come in different scents tailored to cities and states — making them great for those in long distance relationships or who are just living far from home. Plus, they come in holiday-appropriate scents like Love.

Majestic Pure Himalayan Scrub ($13.98; amazon.com)

Valentine's Day should be a day to treat each other. What better way to pamper your partner than with a luxurious, pretty pink body scrub made from Himalayan salt, lychee and sweet almond oils?

Flowjo "The Couples Bucket List" ($49.99; amazon.com)

A box of 100 date night ideas that are actually fun. Says one reviewer, "Also the activities are not lame. They are adventures that adults would actually want to do."

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera ($49; amazon.com)

Never forget this year's Valentine's Day or any romantic date in the future with this Instax camera.

Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreos ($14.95; amazon.com)

Tired of truffles? Get your love some Oreo cookies covered in either milk or dark chocolate, and decorated with tiny hearts.

NobleWorks Valentines Day Card ($4.95; amazon.com)

Some cute cards for those who prefer puns over shmaltz.

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set ($26.80; amazon.com)

Who said spa day? There's no better way to relax at the end of Valentine's Day than with an at-home spa session equipped with these hydrating bath bombs.

Chillout Life Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler, 2 pack ($18.95; amazon.com)

So you and your S.O. can take wine or cocktails to the beach, tailgating, camping and more.

America's Test Kitchen "The Complete Cookbook for Two" ($21.43-$25.56; amazon.com)

This best-selling cookbook features delicious recipes scaled down to feed two people. Dinner dates at home will never be the same.

The Comfy Oversized Wearable Sherpa Blanket ($39.99; amazon.com)

This blanket/sweatshirt combo is the perfect accessory for a cozy date night in.

Dorotea Hand Painted Mug, set of 4 ($19.92, originally $24.44; amazon.com)

You'll fall in love with these lovely ceramic mugs that feature a romantic floral pattern and are both dishwasher and microwave safe.

Blu Devil Kissing Mugs Set ($22.90; amazon.com)

Another sweet mug option, this time featuring contoured shapes that fit perfectly together into a kiss.

"Love Poems" by Pablo Neruda ($9.89; amazon.com)

Whether you read them by the campfire or send them by text in the morning, there's nothing more romantic than poetry.

Moonster Handmade Leather Journal ($22.95; amazon.com)

Might we suggest including a sweet note to your beloved inside the cover?

Vermont Jumbo Teddy Bear ($89.99; amazon.com)

Everyone wants a giant teddy. If you missed out at the fair and prom, now's the time to fulfill your fluffy childhood dreams.

Milesi Kissing Elephants Couples Keychain ($11.39 to $16.99; amazon.com)

This very adorable couples keychain set comes in six color combos.

Prints Made Perfect Vintage Pink Roses Prints ($18.99; amazon.com)

Prints: The easiest way to ensure your Valentine's Day flowers last longer than the month of February.

Trtl Pillow ($29.99; amazon.com)

The compact neck pillow makes a thoughtful gift for a jet-setting partner or those in long-distance relationships.

Fulllight Tech Men's Beard Kit ($22.71, originally $29.91; amazon.com)

A perfect last-minute gift for any bearded loved ones.

Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings ($10.28; amazon.com)

Jewelry can be hard to pick out, but these sparkly studs have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews and will pair well with pretty much anything.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio ($21; amazon.com)

Featuring three of Mario Badescu's best-selling, refreshing facial sprays in lavender, cucumber and rose.

Jack Black Intense Lip Therapy Balm with SPF 25 ($8; amazon.com)

Guys won't mind carrying around this nourishing, protective lip balm.

Buffalo Games Cinque Terre 1000 Piece Puzzle ($13.99; amazon.com)

A fun activity for couples to do together (and that will perhaps inspire your partner to save up for a romantic Italian getaway).

Tabasco Spicy Chocolate Wedges ($7.27; amazon.com)

Spice up this traditional Valentine's Day gift by adding a kick of Tabasco to your dark chocolate.

Gelid Best Wife Ever Wine Glass ($7.99; amazon.com)

A token to remind her of the truth every time she has a glass.

Star Moon Ceramic Flower Vase ($19.99; amazon.com)

A surprisingly chic ceramic vase — just make sure to pick up some flowers to fill it with on the way home!

Senfai Simple Love Knot Bracelet ($9.99; amazon.com)

Simple, yet sure to please, this pretty bracelet will go with pretty much anything.

Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket ($79.70 to $199.70, depending on size; amazon.com)

Weighted blankets are like being wrapped in a big, comfy hug and are great gifts for the partner who has trouble sleeping.

Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Face Mask Combo Pack ($9.99; amazon.com)

A pack of 16 different kinds of face masks, so your S.O. can feel pampered.

Wilton Non-Stick Heart Cake Pan, 9-Inch ($6.97, originally $7.99; amazon.com)

This 9-inch cake pan will go over even better if you present it filled with a heart-shaped cake.

Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug ($99.95; amazon.com)

Sometimes our partners are forgetful. They forget to order gifts on time or forget their coffee on the table. This mug helps one of those problems.

Bambooworx Deluxe Sushi Rolling Kit ($7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Impress your Valentine with an elegant sushi dinner, all in the comfort of your home.

Dollger Heart Sunglasses ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Some holiday-appropriate aviators so your S.O. can see (sorry, we had to) how much you love them.

Innovative Technology Victrola ($39.96, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

A vintage-looking turntable perfect for the partner who's a music buff. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a headphone jack, a romantic, spontaneous dance is just a click away.

BruMate Hopsulator Insulated Can Cooler ($22.99; amazon.com)

This double walled, stainless steel koozie comes in more than 20 colors and will keep beer or soda cold for hours.

Aurora World You Make Me Happy Plush Bear ($16.95; amazon.com)

How can you not love this classic, cuddly gift?

HappyPicnic Extra Large Waterproof Blanket ($33.95; amazon.com)

A sturdy yet portable blanket for romantic picnics as soon as the snow melts.

Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat ($14.99; amazon.com)

Because, unfortunately, there's still plenty of winter left after Valentine's Day ends.

Gifts for her

Intimacy Deck ($24.99; amazon.com)

If your date nights almost always include Netflix, takeout and falling asleep on the couch, it's time to turn off the TV and open this deck of cards. The game includes 150 conversation-starting questions — such as "When did you realize you were in love with me?" and "What do I do that turns you on the most?" — that aim to reconnect partners and improve quality time.

Intelex Microwavable Slippers ($19; amazon.com)

Sure, you could buy her slippers, or (better yet) you could up your game and buy her microwavable slippers. Filled with natural grain and dried French lavender, the slippers hold heat for 15 to 20 minutes after they're microwaved — the perfect way for any woman to wind down after a long day.

Knock Knock 'What I Love About You' Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($7.08, regularly $11.80; amazon.com)

If you're someone who has trouble expressing yourself, this book is the way to her heart. Full of simple prompts (like, "You deserve the ___ award" or "You have the greatest taste in ___") the book will have you sharing all your thoughts in no time.

Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine ($129.99; amazon.com)

Yes, you could always buy her a massage gift certificate to a spa, but you could also spend the same amount on a 24/7 foot massaging machine that nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers love. Offering heat, compression and shiatsu massage in three kneading intensities and pressure levels, this is the gift she'll be thanking you for all year long.

YnM Weighted Blanket (starting at $61.90; amazon.com)

A weighted blanket is a great gift for all ages, whether she has trouble sleeping or just really enjoys wrapping herself in a throw. And this one, which has nearly 9,000 positive Amazon reviews, just might give her the deepest sleep of her life.

Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser ($15.99-$19.99; amazon.com)

Essential oils are definitely having a moment, as are the diffusers that emanate them, like this one that has nearly 40,000 positive Amazon reviews. (Yes, you read that right!) A great non-heated alternative to candles, the diffuser is completely silent, has two mist settings (continuous or intermittent) and can be managed from your phone.

Free People Ottoman Tunic ($148; freepeople.com)

Our favorite, cool-girl tunic is back in stock, and it's appropriate for anyone aged 18 to 80. She will be thrilled, whether she's wearing it over leggings, jeans or bare legs. You're going to want to snag it before it sells out, again.

Godiva Chocolatier Classic Gold Ballotin Chocolate (starting at $27; amazon.com)

Sometimes the way to the heart is as simple as chocolate. That's especially true if it's fancy chocolate, like this Godiva gift box. Available in multiple sizes and iterations, the box is a great last-minute gift since it's available on Amazon Prime.

Chicwish Heart and Soul Patched Knit Sweater ($48.90, regularly $69; chicwish.com)

We really love the low-key detail on this preppy-meets-sweet sweater — heart-shaped elbow patches! Available in navy, red, gray and pink, the ultra-soft knit will be her go-to top anytime the temps dip.

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

StoryWorth, an annual storytelling service that sends out weekly questions meant to stir up long-buried memories, can help unlock the many stories in your lady's life. Once the weekly questions are answered, the anecdotes are saved to her account, and, if she chooses, shared with loved ones via email on a weekly basis. There's also a chance to memorialize all those moments in a handsome hardcover book.

Glossier The Skincare Edit ($50; glossier.com)

Shopping for a skin care lover? You really can't get any better than this kit from the buzzy beauty brand Glossier. Packed with all of the brand's best-selling skin care, including its infamous cleanser and lip balm, it's a real bargain.

Grafomap (starting at $44; grafomap.com)

Whether you're commemorating the location of your first date or where your first baby was born, Grafomaps allows you to fully customize a map of your choosing by zooming in on a location, adding a title and choosing from a slew of zippy color palettes

Nest Fragrances Candle Rose Noir & Oud ($42; amazon.com)

This is a candle worth burning all February long, with notes like rose, leather, patchouli and smoke.

Away The Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com)

This suitcase from the Instagram-favorite brand Away is as cute as a suitcase can get, with color options like blush and gray-blue and an option to get a three-letter monogram etched right onto the bag (or luggage tag) for a personalized touch.

Uncommon Goods Kissing Mugs ($65; uncommongoods.com)

This adorable set of kissing mugs will put a romantic spin on your daily cup o' joe.

Hanna Andersson Women's Long John Top & Pant (each piece $33.60, regularly $48; hannaandersson.com)

After years and years of constant wear and washing, Hanna Andersson's pajamas look as good as the day you bought them, which is why you should grab this up for your lady in one of these four adorable, lovey-dovey patterns. Bonus: There are matching sets for the kiddos, too.

Heart Cocotte Le Creuset ($150, originally $235; lecreuset.com)

Le Creuset is favored by chefs around the world. If you and your partner love to cook, this heart-shaped cocotte comes in both rose and cerise, making your weeknight dinners all the more romantic.

UncommonGoods Vase Bookends ($45; uncommongoods.com)

Encourage your lady to proudly display her ever-growing collection of books with this pair of glass flower vase bookends. Just don't forget to point out that she's able to swap in real flowers whenever she feels like it.

Date Night Bucket List ($18; uncommongoods.com)

Sample date ideas in this game include grabbing blankets for a night of stargazing outside or attending a lecture at a local museum. Once you've completed one of the suggestions, write the date on the back of the stick and keep it as a memento.

In Bloom by Jonquil Chemise ($48; nordstrom.com)

If you're trying to make things extra romantic this Valentine's Day, look no further than this classic satin chemise, which is available in black and off-white.

Aurate Heart Ring ($80-$200; auratenewyork.com)

The perfectly dainty infinity heart ring is available in three colors (gold, white or rose gold) and three rates — vermeil ($80), 14-karat ($200) and 18-karat (made to order).

Minted Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art (starting at $29; minted.com)

You know what sort of gift wins every time? One that is gorgeous and thoughtful, like this heart-shaped collage of photos from Minted. Available in sizes ranging from 8 by 8 inches to 44 by 44 inches, the print can be framed or unframed and comprises 30 images of your choosing.

Miss Patisserie Rainbow Bath Slab ($11; anthropologie.com)

Recognize the importance of "me time" by jazzing up her bath routine. Just throw a piece or two of this rose and pear-scented bar into her water and it'll instantly turn her water into a swirly-whirly rainbow.

V&A Fork and Trowel Gardening Set ($30.25, originally $32; amazon.com)

If the lady in your life has an extraordinary green thumb, consider these super feminine gardening tools that will add a dose of fashion to her spring planting session.

Modcloth Textured Touch Cardigan ($79; modcloth.com)

If you haven't seen this on Instagram influencers 24/7 — are you even on Instagram?! Oozing with grandma-chic style, this cozy, oversized cardigan comes in sizes from XS to 3X and has more than 1,000 likes on the Modcloth site.

Slip Silk Eye Mask ($50; amazon.com)

Gentle on the hair, these masks from Slip are made of the highest grade of mulberry silk and come in six hues. She'll feel like a glam queen while knocking out her mandatory eight hours of zzz's a night.

Tory Burch Love Slide Sandals ($98; toryburch.com)

Tell her you love her with these adorable slides embossed with chenille varsity letters spelling "LOVE." Available in red, green and navy, the sandals have a super-cushioned EVA sole and a soft leather upper.

Banana Republic Petite Cropped Ombré Sweater ($71, regularly $119; bananarepublic.com)

Cropped sweaters are the "it" style this season, and we're loving this one, with its ombre pattern and ultra-long sleeves. In addition to being super soft, this thick sweater is a reasonable crop that will skim your lower torso. (Read: No belly sightings here!)

1-800-Flowers Peach Splendor by Southern Living Bouquet ($59.99; 1800flowers.com)

Zhuzh up your red-roses-giving routine by opting for something softer this year. Awash in Southern-inspired hues, this bouquet combines peach roses, white mums, hypericum berries and lots of greenery. It will look right at home in all those farmhouse-style properties that are trending right now.

Flora Nikrooz Frida Sleep Set ($50; anthropologie.com)

Sexy and comfy sleepwear? It does exist! Anthropologie is nailing it with this lace-trimmed cami-and-shorts set that comes in apple red and quiet gray hues.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum ($69.99-$81.99, originally $97-$128; walmart.com)

Take advantage of Walmart's Winter Beauty Savings event, where premium beauty brands are up to 50% off! Inspired by a garden of flowers, Gucci Bloom smells of jasmine and natural tuberose and is housed in a cool minimalist pink bottle.

Summersalt Cloud 9 Boyfriend Sleep Shirt ($80; summersalt.com)

Best known for its ultra-flattering swimwear, Summersalt now offers sleepwear too. We're more than a little obsessed with this silky night shirt that, despite being oversized, is as sexy as can be. More to know: The contrast piping on the arms, pocket and back of the shirt make the PJs, which come in three patterns, feel even more glamorous. (Equally sumptuous is the brand's cashmere turtleneck sweater that retails for a modest $125!)

BaubleBar Two Tier Star Statement Drop ($38; shopbop.com)

If you're got someone who loves bling on your list, look no further. Whether she pairs these gorgeous earrings with jeans, a T-shirt and heels for a girls night out or with a gown for a black-tie affair, they will elevate her look and make her feel utterly fancy, regardless of the occasion.

Smeg 4-Slot Toaster ($239.95; amazon.com)

We know, a toaster isn't exactly synonymous with Valentine's Day, but considering that this one from retro-cool brand Smeg comes in bubblegum pink and red, we sorta, kinda, had to put it on this list. Because let's face it: If the woman on your list is a mama, she's likely using her toaster all day long, and she might just cry happy tears to receive an ultra-fancy one this February 14.

Gifts for him

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($57.99; amazon.com)

If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, then you're covered here with 20 sticks in four flavors: elk, buffalo, mild venison and hot venison.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($139, originally $159; amazon.com)

With top-notch sound quality, five hours of listening time after charging and active noise cancellation, Apple's newest wireless earbuds are a safe bet for even a tough-to-suprise guy. Need a cheaper option? Amazon Echo Buds are also on sale right now. ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com).

Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce ($8.81; amazon.com)

Got a guy who's obsessed with "Hot Ones?" Then heat up his Valentine's Day with the most infamous hot sauce on the show. (Just proceed with caution with this hotter-than-hot sauce.)

Amazon Echo Show 8 ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Show your love with this 8-inch version of the Amazon Echo Show — it has an HD screen, an impressive speaker and an affordable price point. With Prime Video and Hulu skills, it even works as a mini-TV.

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill ($36.99, amazon.com)

As the experts explain, a great cup of coffee starts with freshly-ground beans. Level up his morning brew with an affordable and top-rated burr grinder, which delivers a more even consistency than blade grinders.

Viski Stemless Martini Glasses, Set of 2 ($17.99; amazon.com)

For martini drinkers, the slightly heavier weight of these modern stemless glasses are a sophisticated change of pace, with the added bonus that they're more durable than traditional martini glasses.

World's Best Cork Globe ($33.99, originally $39.99; personalcreations.com)

Are you two ready to take on the world? Then gift him this globe that comes with push pins to mark the destinations you've visited together (or the locales of future dream vacations).

Away The Everywhere Bag ($195; awaytravel.com)

Give his gym bag the ultimate upgrade with this easy double-strap bag available in either nylon or leather. Available in rich shades like hunter green and deep navy, it even has a compartment in the bottom for an umbrella.

Knit Boxer Briefs in Running Heart Print ($24.50; jcrew.com)

Cute but not cheesy, these holiday boxers are just a little stretchy, so they'll fit and look right under slim-cut suit pants and skinny jeans.

Miguel Pocket Square ($20; ties.com)

Men get ties as gifts all the time, so surprise him this V-Day by thinking outside the tie box. This pocket square is a tiny, simple touch, but it makes such a major difference when he puts on a suit. And if you're already planning on going to a fancy dinner that night, even better.

Lucky Bamboo Plant (starting at $35; ftd.com)

What's that? You started dating someone you really like, but it feels a little early to bestow a lovey-dovey Valentine's gift on him? Greenery for his place, festooned with gold bands for good fortune, may just send the exact right message: "I feel lucky to have met you."

Gourmet Coffee Trio ($36, originally $44.85; godiva.com)

You two have lots of exciting plans for the future — but first, coffee. Fuel your java lover up with the really good stuff: Godiva Chocolate Truffle, Hazelnut Creme and Caramel medium roasts.

Custom Map Coordinates Cufflinks ($76.49, originally $89.99; personalcreations.com)

The place you met? The restaurant where you had your first date? Your honeymoon spot? Your wedding location? Any place in the world with a special meaning can be turned into a wearable memento: tarnish-proof cufflinks made in Maine.

Legacy Gear Bag ($99.99; carhartt.com)

For all those hands-on, hardworking fellas, a big, rain-repellent tote just might do. He'll be able to haul all his tools and other must-brings to wherever he's working. It'll last for years.

Leather Passport Cover ($58; fossil.com)

This buttery-soft case holds cards as well as his passport, and has a special lining that protects chips from being scanned. It comes in three neutral-ish colors, but most special of all, it can be embossed for a personal touch — for free!

Ghirardelli Custom Gift Tin (15 pieces for $12.95; ghirardelli.com)

Maybe he just loves chocolate. There ain't no shame in that game. Mix things up, though, by hand-selecting each and every treat that goes into his gift. Delectable choices abound, from creme brulée and dark chocolate mint squares to limited-edition milk chocolate caramel hearts and strawberry bark.

'Embrace the Future' Engraved Navigator Compass ($64.99; personalizationmall.com)

Convinced you two are moving in the same direction? Score big points with your sentimental guy by presenting him with this apropos keepsake engraved with your message. It has the perfect name, doesn't it?

GrandPro Rally Laser Cut Sneaker ($150; colehaan.com)

This is the kind of shoe that every guy needs, but most don't seem to have. This utterly comfortable hybrid is part sneaker, part dress shoe, and it comes in six colors. Trust us when we say he will wear these kicks everywhere.

Milwaukee Packout Toolbox ($79.97; homedepot.com)

Home handymen and tinkerers will be ecstatic to snag this serious toolbox. It can hold 100 pounds, is weather-sealed in case he has to use it outdoors, and is impact-resistant. The interior trays will keep little bits and bobs organized.

Approach S62 GPS Golf Watch ($499.99; garmin.com)

Though this is definitely an extravagant gift, the golfer in your life will definitely appreciate it. For example, once in the fairway, you usually don't know how far you are, exactly, from the hole, which dictates which club to use. The Approach will tell him.

Untuckit Wrinkle-Free Redding Shirt ($78, originally $98; untuckit.com)

Untuckit is the master of tailored shirts that look absolutely incredible untucked, and also never wrinkle. We're thinking grabbing several of these versatile 100% cotton shirts is a rather smart idea.

Fitbit Versa 2 ($179.95, originally $229.95; fitbit.com)

The latest incarnation of the ubiquitous Fitbit may be the ideal Valentine's Day gift for any fitness-obsessed, techy guy out there. It tracks his calorie burn throughout the whole day, monitors his heart rate, and has Alexa built in. And for a bit of fun, it also allows him to play his favorite Spotify, Pandora or Deezer playlists.

Allbirds Men's Wool Runners ($95; allbirds.com)

Treat your guy to Allbirds signature style Wool Runners. They're comfortable, stylish, eco-friendly and you know he wants a pair. Shown here in light gray, they also come in 15 other colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Buds ($129.99; samsung.com)

There's not a guy we know who wouldn't be blown away if he got these as a Valentine's gift. They deliver stellar sound whether he's at work, in the gym or on the street. And charging is beyond fast: A 15-minute charge right in the case gets him nearly two hours of playtime.

Customized Polo ($98; lacoste.com)

Who knew the iconic crocodile could be customized?! First, you'll pick a color, then the fit and the embroidered monogram. Finally, you can choose one of more than 40 crocodiles representing different teams and flags. He won't have another shirt like it.

Juniper Bonsai Tree ($40; proflowers.com)

Here's the guy version of flowers for Valentine's Day. For a man who could use a little Zen in his life, this compact bonsai will bring a calming vibe to his desk.

Gifts for kids

Forestar Glow in the Dark Throw ($29.99; amazon.com)

Has their favorite blanket gotten totally ratty? Treat your tot to an upgrade with this extremely soft option that's sure to soothe sleepyheads both at home and on long car trips. Bonus? It's covered in stars that glow in the dark.

Butter Slime Duo ($11.49 for 2; amazon.com)

Many kids have moved away from making slime themselves (enough with the borax, already) and are into premade concoctions. Enter this pair of tubs filled with fluffy slime — satisfyingly squishy, but not slimy or sticky.

Tenth & Pine Love You More Bodysuit ($28; nordstrom.com)

An adorable, comfy basic that will be stealing hearts well past February 14.

Jellycat Amusable Macaron ($15; nordstrom.com)

This squeezable French treat with a sweet smile is ready to win your kid's heart.

Plus-Plus Mini Maker I Love You Tube ($7.99; amazon.com)

You can never go wrong with a puzzle. The "I Love You" set is obviously perfect for the season, but you can also snag any of 26 other designs, including a narwhal one.

Glowing Bath Time Pals (set of eight, $20; uncommongoods.com)

Bath time got a lot more fun with these bath toys. When put in water, they glow various bright colors, and then turn off automatically after the tub is drained. Genius.

TStars Valentine's Day T-Rex Tee (starting at $11.95; amazon.com)

This versatile, comfy top says it all. It's soft, adorable and actually won't seem "dated" after February 14. We vote for the red, but it also comes in pink and black.

Unicorn Cookie Baking Set ($36; uncommongoods.com)

At a young age, plenty of kids are eager to help bake cookies. So what could be a bigger thrill than an afternoon spent with you trying out this set?

Mini Dragon Model Kit ($10; uncommongoods.com)

Got a kid who'd rather make something to play with over, say, a Valentine's Day card? Look to this cool, eco-friendly craft kit. The parts are made of recycled cardboard, printed with rice-based ink and the included glue is nontoxic.

Melissa & Doug Friendship Bracelets Set ($6.99; amazon.com)

Friendship bracelets are essentially a rite of passage for girls. For about seven bucks, you get enough materials to make at least 10 bracelets, enough for all her besties.

Squishy Gummy Bear Light ($28; uncommongoods.com)

Gummy bears. That are LED lamps. That go on when you squeeze their bellies. Need we say more?

Inspired Cases Candy iPhone Case ($14.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Teens change phone cases (or would like to) the way adults change socks. This seasonal one is super cute and has a cool 3-D texture to the image.

MooWoo Faux Fur Throw Pillow ($13.99; amazon.com)

Does your kid live to decorate their space and change things up with the seasons? These soft and fluffy heart pillows just might do the trick.

XO Marshmallow Vanilla Gourmet Marshmallows ($12.95; amazon.com)

These beat those chalky conversation hearts (seen on the phone case above) any day. Flavored with vanilla beans, these cloud-like squares are amazing on their own, but would also make killer hot cocoa toppers.

Hydro Flask (starting at $29.95; amazon.com)

It's not just VSCO girls — teens these days tote water bottles everywhere, too. Order one of these trendy (and reliable) water bottles in Valentine's Day red or, better yet, give teens an IOU and let them choose the color combo.

The House Phoenix Dreamcatcher Kit ($34; amazon.com)

Teens who like crafting and tricking out their rooms with unique touches will go crazy over this.

Gifts for couples

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Pot ($45.99; amazon.com)

For couples who cook, can you think of a better night in than a fondue dinner? This 8-quart electric fondue pot is perfect for cheese, oil and, of course, chocolate.

Love Language Card Game ($19.95; amazon.com)

Turn your next game night into an opportunity to get closer with your significant other with this card game. Full of insightful topics and conversation starters, it will help you get to know things about each other to strengthen your relationship.

Love Scented Candle ($29.95; homesick.com)

Ever wonder what love smells like? Well, one of our favorite candlemakers, Homesick, has a scent specifically called Love (it has hints of lemon and cassis). These romantic candles also come in scents reminiscent of other life events and places, so you can give your Valentine a candle that reminds them of any place they miss or want to remember.

Personalized Couples Pillow (starting at $36.90; etsy.com)

Couch-potato couples will love this personalized pillow that's ideal for snuggling. And with both of your names elegantly written on the pillowcase, it adds a cute, commemorative piece to any room.

Chunky Knit Blanket (starting at $25.17; etsy.com)

Speaking of snuggling, it doesn't get much better than this blanket, handmade with extremely soft 100% merino wool. Throw it on your couch or bed for instant coziness.

Couple Key Rings (starting at $13.55; etsy.com)

You can take your love wherever you go with these key rings. With the option to add dates, initials, heart engravings and more, this affordable gift is all about combining customization with your love story.

Custom Star Map (starting at $44.95; etsy.com)

For you stargazers, this maps the night sky of any location on any day. The night of your first kiss, or even when you got engaged, can be remembered forever on this beautiful wood print.

Framed Song Lyric Wall Art (starting at $89; etsy.com)

Especially good for married couples, this custom print allows you to put the lyrics of any song (*coughs* like your first dance) in a beautiful design circling a starry sky.

Reasons Why I Love You Jar ($34.50; etsy.com)

A more heartfelt and personal gift, this jar can be filled with 52 reasons you love your partner. If you take your time and write good ones, you might even get a tear or two.

Time Capsule Kit ($19.51, originally $21.89; etsy.com)

Never forget this year's Valentine's Day by capturing your memories in this time capsule. A perfect way to end a day of romantic adventure, store little tokens and mementos to remember your day of love.

Couple's At-Home Massage (prices vary; zeel.com)

Love nothing more than relaxing from the comfort of your own home? Now, you and a loved one can indulge in a massage without having to leave your home. Book in seconds and enjoy the services of vetted and licensed massage professionals.

Long Distance Lamp (starting at $85; uncommongoods.com)

If your loved one is far away, you can still feel close with these long-distance lamps. Just tap your lamp and no matter where someone is in the world, their lamp will change color, letting your partner know you're thinking about them.

Personalized Anniversary Pushpin World Map ($149; uncommongoods.com)

If you and your significant other are the adventurous type, track all the places you've gone with this personalized pushpin world map. It can be customized with your names and anniversary date, while commemorating all your travels together.

100 Things To Do Scratch Off Poster ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Ever run out of date ideas? Try this scratch-off poster that reveals adventurous things for you and your other half to do together.

Intersection of Love Print (starting at $75; uncommongoods.com)

This cute photo commemorates where you and your partner crossed paths. Plus, you can have it framed with traditional anniversary materials, such as wood for your fifth anniversary or tin for your 10th.

Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Grafomap creates custom, minimalist maps of nearly anywhere in the world. Just type an address (hint: where you two met, or maybe even your first kiss) and voila — a romantic, nostalgia-filled map for your wall.

Date Night Bucket List ($18; uncommongoods.com)

This bucket list provides simple but exciting ideas for memorable date nights. Don't overthink it — just grab a random stick and go. Then when you get back, remember to write the date on the back, so you'll never forget that time you went stargazing on a whim.

Class Subscription ($90 for one class, $180 for annual subscription; masterclass.com)

This is a great gift to learn new skills together. Learn everything from cooking and writing to management and leadership from experts. This is how you turn movie night into Masterclass night.

Vows As Art Print (starting at $76; minted.com)

This personalized piece of art is the perfect way to be reminded of your wedding vows, or any other words or phrases that have special meaning.

Heart Snapshot Mix (prices vary; minted.com)

The heartfelt way to keep your memories with each other forever: a collage of your favorite pictures. Think of this gift as the ultimate romantic addition to your home decor.

Foil-Pressed Maps (prices vary; minted.com)

We love maps, and this foil-pressed map is a gorgeous way to honor the city, state or country where you live, or where you fell in love. Plus, they come in four sizes, so they'll look great on any wall.

Couples Mug ($48; uncommongoods.com)

These adorable mugs are handcrafted, glazed and then inscribed with a heartfelt message. They're sold individually, so you can buy one for your significant other, or a pair so you can have matching mugs.

Storyworth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

Storyworth is one of our favorite services, compiling your own stories and photos into a beautifully bound book. This Valentine's Day, document your time together with your partner with a gorgeous book.

Picnic & Beyond Willow-Seagrass Picnic Basket for 2 ($69.99; amazon.com)

Get ready for warm-weather dates with this gorgeous picnic basket. Fully stocked with two glasses, two plates, cutlery and even a cheeseboard, it will inspire the most luxurious picnic dates in the months to come.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.