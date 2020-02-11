Don't be fooled. Samsung isn't done with its flagship Galaxy line. We're amped about the connectivity and cameras on the new S20 and S20+, but now the company has upped its game with the S20 Ultra.

It has a flagship starting price of $1,399 and the specs to match. The S20 Ultra is packed with either 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM or 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Both of these also support expansion through a microSD card slot. You can also pick between two sleek colors: Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black. Preorders will open on Feb. 2 and the Ultra launches on March 6. If you preorder from Samsung by March 5, you'll score a $150 credit for samsung.com. And yes, that covers the cost of GalaxyBuds+ ($149.99; samsung.com). There are also a variety of trade-in promotions.

Let's discuss what puts the ultra in the S20 Ultra.

For starters, it has a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 511 pixels per inch. It supports up to 120Hz motion rate on the display, which means it will be buttery smooth. It also has an Infinity-O display with a 40-megapixel selfie camera dead center, running Android 10 with Samsung's One User Interface 2 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. That's paired with either 12GB, or an insane 16GB of RAM.

Keep this in mind. That's more than most laptop computers.

You can fast charge it with a wired 45-watt fast charger and it supports Qi-enabled wireless charging. There's a 5,000mAh battery and it can push power out the back thanks to Wireless PowerShare. A 25-watt charger is included and the S20 Ultra fully supports 5G and works with both the Sub-6 and mmWave networks.

The rear is where S20 Ultra shines. You'll find a quad-camera setup comprised of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree view, a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 79-degree view, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with a 24-degree view and a depth vision camera. The S20 Ultra also features Space Zoom, which means up to 10X optical zoom and up to 100X digital zoom courtesy of "Super Resolution Zoom." We're excited to put this to test in the coming weeks.

It's safe to say that you'll pay more for the S20 Ultra, but if you want the best of the best from Samsung, this is the one. We'll need to fully test it, but the ability to have a 10X optical zoom on a smartphone is quite impressive. This could be the ultimate companion for on-the-go photography.

For now, you can reserve the device on samsung.com and can preorder the S20 Ultra starting at $1,399 beginning on Feb. 21.

You can check out our full hands-on with the Galaxy S20 Ultra here, but stay tuned to CNN Underscored for full coverage of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.