Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20+ are official and land on March 6

For 2020, Samsung is replacing the Galaxy S10 family (S10e, S10 and S10+) in an unconventional, yet exciting, naming convention. Samsung is ushering in the Galaxy S20 and S20+ as the direct successors to the S10 and S10+.

The focus this year is on cameras and 5G. Unlike the S10 and Note 10, which had specific 5G models, Samsung believes now is the time for 5G for all. Or at least anyone opting for the 2020 flagships. The S20 and S20+ feature support for sub-6 networks, while the S20+ also supports mmWave.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ officially launch on March 6, with preorders starting on Feb. 21. The S20 starts at $999 unlocked and the S20+ at $1,199 and both have the hardware to back up those prices. There's no successor for the S10e. Fortunately, that device, along with the S10 and S10+, are sticking in the lineup with a $150 discount on all models.

Here are the options for the Galaxy S20:

Galaxy S20 in Cosmic Gray with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($999.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S20 Cloud Blue in 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($999.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S20 Cloud Pink in 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($999.99; samsung.com)

Here are the models for the Galaxy S20+:

Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Gray with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,199.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Gray with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,349.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S20+ Cloud Blue in 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,199.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S20+ in Cloud Blue with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,349.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S20+ Cosmic Black in 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,199.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S20+ in Cosmic Black with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM ($1,349.99; samsung.com)

If you preorder the S20 or S20+ from Samsung by March 5, you will receive $100 or $150 Samsung credit, respectively. You can use that credit toward GalaxyBuds+ ($149.99; samsung.com) or other products, like TVs, accessories and tablets.

Let's dive into what makes the S20 an S20 and what makes the S20+ an S20+. Both are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. No matter the model, you're pairing that with an ample 12GBs of RAM. So Android 10.0 with Samsung's One User Interface 2 should be quite zippy.

Both displays on the S20 and S20+ support up to 120Hz motion rates, which means you can swipe galore and not experience any soap opera effect. We went hands-on with it, and safe to say, we're excited about this.

There's a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 563 pixels per inch on the S20. The S20+ features a larger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 563 pixels per inch. These are Infinity-O displays that support HDR10+, and the front facing camera (aka the lovely named pinhole display) has been moved to the center. The camera includes a 10-megapixel lens with an 80-degree field of view.

The Galaxy S20 has a three-camera setup on the back that is similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S10 and S10+. It's a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree view, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 79-degree field of view and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. It should be a nice setup and it supports Space Zoom, which gives you an optical zoom of up to 3X and a digital zoom up to 30X.

The S20+ has a quad-camera setup made up of the same three (an ultra-wide, wide-angle and telephoto), but also adds a depth vision camera. You'll also get support for up to 3X optical zoom and up to 30X digital zoom.

Rounding out the S20 is a 4,000mAh battery that supports wired fast-charging up to 25-watts. The S20+ has a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery that also supports wired fast charging at up to 25-watts. These support the Qi wireless charging standard and feature wireless PowerShare. This way, you can charge other devices, like true wireless earbuds or an iPhone on the back.

You can check out our full hands-on with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ here, but stay tuned to CNN Underscored for full coverage of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.