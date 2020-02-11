Samsung just dropped the price on the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+

Samsung just dropped its latest lineup of phones, with the stunning Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. We're super excited about these new phones and all the other releases Samsung announced.

One huge reveal was the massive price cuts coming to the previous generation of Galaxy phones. That's right, the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ all have markdowns of $150, effective immediately.

Galaxy S10e ($599.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S10 ($749.99; samsung.com )

Galaxy S10+ ($849.99; samsung.com)

We loved these phones when they came out last year, and thanks to these new prices, we're falling in love again. The most exciting price point is definitely for the Galaxy S10e, which we called the Galaxy phone for everyone. It's much more affordable at $599.99 and you still get 6GBs of RAM, 128GBs of storage and a fantastic 5.8-inch Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED Display.

The S10+, which we touted as a nearly perfect phone last year, has a new price of $849.99. We loved its three rear cameras, embedded fingerprint sensor, stunning display and excellent day-to-day performance. It was definitely one of the heaviest hitting Android phones when it came out, and now you can get it for $150 less.

If you've been looking for a flagship, the old S10s still stack up well, especially for the price. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, these phones still bring the speed and snapiness you expect from Samsung. The camera isn't half-bad either, but if you love taking photos, you should probably go with the S10 or the S10+ for the added 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

The S10 and S10+ also have curved AMOLED displays, unlike the smaller S10e, which has a bezel. If you like big phones, the S10+ is the way to go, measuring in at 6.4 inches. If you have smaller hands or just don't like the large screen, the S10 and S10e come in at 6.1 and 5.8 inches, respectively, fitting quite comfortably in most palms.

With $150 off Samsung's Galaxy S10 series, they've become extremely enticing phones. But if the price point still isn't low enough, there's always the option of buying used. Via Decluttr, you can get a used Galaxy S10e unlocked for $429.99, an S10 unlocked for $529.99 and an S10+ for $599.99.

Whether you've been eyeing the S10s since last year, or just don't want to spend the money on a brand new flagship like the S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra, Samsung's lowered prices are huge news for any Galaxy lovers. You can get the S10s at their new prices now: Galaxy S10e ($599.99; samsung.com), Galaxy S10 ($749.99; samsung.com) and Galaxy S10+ ($849.99; samsung.com).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.