Samsung's $149 Galaxy Buds+ are completely wireless and look fantastic

Samsung just announced the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphone lineup, three phones that feature 5G capabilities, fancy new camera technology and a new look. Make sure you read our first impressions of the S20 lineup for more details.

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Buds+. The completely wireless earbuds are the second generation successor of the Galaxy Buds, and on paper at least, are a significant upgrade from last year's model.

Check out the $149 Galaxy Buds+ on Samsung.com, available Feb. 14. You can purchase the Galaxy Buds+ in retail stores March 6, the same day the Galaxy S20 becomes available.

Perhaps the "plus" in the name represents the 11-hour battery life the Buds+ have over the original Buds at six hours. The Buds+ charging case adds another 11 hours of listening, bringing the total battery life to 22 hours — more than enough to get through a long road trip or several commutes to work or school.

If you run low on battery, a three-minute charge in the case will give you 60 minutes of playtime. You can also wirelessly charge the Buds+ case, a feature that comes in handy with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature that lets you use your current Galaxy phone as a wireless charging pad.

The touch-capable earbuds provide one-tap access to Spotify, putting your music and podcast library at your fingertip. There are three microphones in the Galaxy Buds+, along with a two-way dynamic speaker tuned by AKG. That's an additional microphone and speaker when compared to last year's Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy Buds+ come in black, white, blue and red, with the earbuds and case matching in color.

You'll be able to use the Galaxy Buds+ with an Android or iOS device. The latter of which doesn't come as a big surprise after Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ iPhone app was posted in the App Store last week, before the Galaxy Buds+ were officially announced.

Last year's Galaxy Buds were a solid competitor to Apple's AirPods, especially for Android users, and the Galaxy Buds+ will surely give the AirPods Pro competition at a cheaper price point.

