This red Instant Pot Duo is on sale — and perfect for Valentine's Day

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than by gifting the one you love — or yourself — one of the most beloved kitchen tools? For one day only, the Instant Pot Duo is on sale at Amazon for just under $65 in a Cupid-approved red hue.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Red ($64.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

For those who have yet to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon, this multicooker does the job of seven different kitchen appliances. It's not just a pressure cooker; it's also a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker and warmer. The stainless steel inner pot is included, along with a sealing ring, steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle and lid holder, and you'll find thousands of recipes and how-tos on the Instant Pot mobile app. If you're hungry for more info, out our full review of the Instant Pot here.

Not to mention, this 6-quart model is the most popular size. To really up your Instant Pot game, consider adding a few Instant Pot accessories to your cart as well, and find some cooking inspiration in these food blogger-favorite recipes.

Just don't let this deal overcook. As with all Gold Boxes, this sale will only simmer until midnight PST or while supplies last. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.