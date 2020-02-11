There's still time to shop these last-minute Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon

Valentine's Day might be just around the corner, but it's not too late to get your significant other something special. We've rounded up 50 excellent Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon that have free Prime shipping — meaning they'll be at your doorstep in time to make a romantic gesture. From products perfect for date night to things your S.O. can use to pamper themselves, we've got something to fill February 14 with love.

Shop our picks of the top 50 last minute Valentine's Day gifts below.

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker ($45.99; amazon.com)

For a romantic date night, even if you couldn't score a last-minute reservation.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Beer Greetings Six Pack Greeting Card, set of 4 ($15.95; amazon.com)

Just add your partner's favorite beer for the best Valentine's Day card ever.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker ($14.99; amazon.com)

Because it's not too late to make your partner a sweet Valentine's Day breakfast.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Golden State Fruit Chocolate Caramel Crunch Grand Gift Basket ($36.50; amazon.com)

Drugstore sold out of candy hearts? This massive gift basket is better anyway: It comes with chocolate covered pretzels, handmade caramel corn, and much more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Premium Roses ($99.99; amazon.com)

Skip the bodega bouquet, and get your partner these real roses that stay fresh for a full year.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil ($9.95; amazon.com)

To, um, distract your partner from the fact that you waited until the last second to get them something for Valentine's Day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Star Wars "Yoda One For Me" T-Shirt ($22.99; amazon.com)

This Star Wars-inspired tee comes in five colors, with sizes up to XXXL. Love it, they will.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Le Chateau Wine Decanter ($42.95, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

This lovely, hand-blown decanter is the perfect accessory for what is arguably the best last-minute gift of all: a bottle of wine.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Royal Silk Red Heart Boxers ($39 to $45; amazon.com)

Because guys deserve cute Valentine's Day sleepwear too.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Necklace ($11.99; amazon.com)

Who says last-minute gifts can't feel personal? This gold-plated necklace features a tiny, heart-shaped charm stamped with whatever letter you want.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Homesick Scented Candle ($29.95; amazon.com)

Another last-minute gift that still feels thoughtful, Homesick Candles come in different scents tailored to cities and states — making them great for those in long distance relationships or who are just living far from home.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Majestic Pure Himalayan Scrub ($13.98; amazon.com)

A pretty pink body scrub made from Himalayan salt, plus lychee and sweet almond oils, is great for some V-Day pampering.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Flowjo "The Couples Bucket List" ($49.99; amazon.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

A box of 100 date night ideas that are actually fun. Says one reviewer, "Also the activities are not lame. They are adventures that adults would actually want to do."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera ($49; amazon.com)

To capture (and print) those special moments this Valentine's Day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreos ($14.95; amazon.com)

Tired of truffles? Get your love some Oreo cookies covered in either milk or dark chocolate, and decorated with tiny hearts.

_______________________________________________________________________________

NobleWorks Valentines Day Card ($4.95; amazon.com)

Some cute cards for those who prefer puns over shmaltz.

_______________________________________________________________________________

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set ($26.80; amazon.com)

Turn the tub into a personal spa with this set of hydrating bath bombs.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chillout Life Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler, 2 pack ($18.95; amazon.com)

So you and your S.O. can take wine or cocktails to the beach, tailgating, camping and more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

America's Test Kitchen The Complete Cookbook for Two ($21.43 to $25.56; amazon.com)

This best-selling cookbook features delicious recipes scaled down to feed two people.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Comfy Oversized Wearable Sherpa Blanket ($39.99; amazon.com)

This blanket/sweatshirt combo is the perfect accessory for a cozy date night in.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dorotea Hand Painted Mug, set of 4 ($19.92, originally $24.44; amazon.com)

These lovely ceramic mugs feature a romantic floral pattern and are both dishwasher and microwave safe.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Blu Devil Kissing Mugs Set ($22.90; amazon.com)

Another sweet mug option, this time featuring contoured shapes that fit perfectly together into a kiss.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Love Poems by Pablo Neruda ($9.89; amazon.com)

Because what's more romantic than poetry?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Moonster Handmade Leather Journal ($22.95; amazon.com)

Might we suggest including a sweet note to your beloved inside the cover?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vermont Jumbo Teddy Bear ($89.99; amazon.com)

A classic Valentine's Day gift, super-sized.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Milesi Kissing Elephants Couples Keychain ($11.39 to $16.99; amazon.com)

This very adorable couples keychain set comes in six color combos.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Prints Made Perfect Vintage Pink Roses Prints ($18.99; amazon.com)

Prints = flowers that will arrive on time and never wilt!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Trtl Pillow ($29.99; amazon.com)

The compact neck pillow makes a thoughtful gift for a jet-setting partner or those in long-distance relationships.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fulllight Tech Men's Beard Kit ($22.71, originally $29.91; amazon.com)

A perfect last-minute gift for any bearded loved ones.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings ($10.28; amazon.com)

Jewelry can be hard to pick out, but these sparkly studs have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews and will pair well with pretty much anything.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio ($21; amazon.com)

Featuring three of Mario Badescu's best-selling, refreshing facial sprays in lavender, cucumber and rose.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jack Black Intense Lip Therapy Balm with SPF 25 ($8; amazon.com)

A nourishing, protective lip balm guys won't mind carrying around.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Buffalo Games Cinque Terre 1000 Piece Puzzle ($13.99; amazon.com)

A fun activity for couples to do together (and that will perhaps inspire your partner to save up for a romantic Italian getaway).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tabasco Spicy Chocolate Wedges ($7.27; amazon.com)

Kick the Valentine's Day candy up a notch with this Tabasco-infused dark chocolate.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Gelid Best Wife Ever Wine Glass ($7.99; amazon.com)

A token to remind her of the truth every time she has a glass.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Star Moon Ceramic Flower Vase ($19.99; amazon.com)

A surprisingly chic ceramic vase — just make sure to pick up some flowers to fill it with on the way home!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Senfai Simple Love Knot Bracelet ($9.99; amazon.com)

This pretty little bracelet is sure to please and will go with pretty much anything.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket ($79.70 to $199.70, depending on size; amazon.com)

Weighted blankets are like being wrapped in a big, comfy hug and are great gifts for the partner who has trouble sleeping.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Face Mask Combo Pack ($9.99; amazon.com)

A pack of 16 different kinds of face masks, so your S.O. can feel pampered.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wilton Non-Stick Heart Cake Pan, 9-Inch ($6.97, originally $7.99; amazon.com)

This 9-inch cake pan will go over even better if you present it filled with a heart-shaped cake.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug ($99.95; amazon.com)

The perfect gift for the partner whose coffee is always getting cold before they can finish it.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bambooworx Deluxe Sushi Rolling Kit ($7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

So you can have a romantic sushi date without leaving the house.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Giant Gummy Bear ($24.99; amazon.com)

Cut to the chase and get your partner what they really want: a five-pound bag of candy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dollger Heart Sunglasses ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Some holiday-appropriate aviators so your S.O. can see (sorry, we had to) how much you love them.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Innovative Technology Victrola ($39.96, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

A vintage-looking turntable perfect for the partner who's a music buff. Despite its classic looks, this features modern touches like bluetooth connectivity and a headphone jack.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BruMate Hopsulator Insulated Can Cooler ($22.99; amazon.com)

This double walled, stainless steel koozie comes in more than 20 colors and will keep beer or soda cold for hours.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Aurora World You Make Me Happy Plush Bear ($16.95; amazon.com)

A classic cuddly gift.

_______________________________________________________________________________

HappyPicnic Extra Large Waterproof Blanket ($33.95; amazon.com)

A sturdy yet portable blanket for romantic picnics as soon as the snow melts.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat ($14.99; amazon.com)

Because, unfortunately, there's still plenty of winter left after Valentine's Day ends.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.