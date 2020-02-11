There's still time to shop these last-minute Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon

Valentine's Day might be just around the corner, but it's not too late to get your significant other something special. We've rounded up 50 excellent Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon that have free Prime shipping — meaning they'll be at your doorstep in time to make a romantic gesture. From products perfect for date night to things your S.O. can use to pamper themselves, we've got something to fill February 14 with love.
Shop our picks of the top 50 last minute Valentine's Day gifts below.
Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker ($45.99; amazon.com)
For a romantic date night, even if you couldn't score a last-minute reservation.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Beer Greetings Six Pack Greeting Card, set of 4 ($15.95; amazon.com)
Just add your partner's favorite beer for the best Valentine's Day card ever.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Dash Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker ($14.99; amazon.com)
Because it's not too late to make your partner a sweet Valentine's Day breakfast.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Caramel Crunch Grand Gift Basket ($36.50; amazon.com)
Drugstore sold out of candy hearts? This massive gift basket is better anyway: It comes with chocolate covered pretzels, handmade caramel corn, and much more.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Premium Roses ($99.99; amazon.com)
Skip the bodega bouquet, and get your partner these real roses that stay fresh for a full year.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil ($9.95; amazon.com)
To, um, distract your partner from the fact that you waited until the last second to get them something for Valentine's Day.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Star Wars "Yoda One For Me" T-Shirt ($22.99; amazon.com)
This Star Wars-inspired tee comes in five colors, with sizes up to XXXL. Love it, they will.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Le Chateau Wine Decanter ($42.95, originally $49.95; amazon.com)
This lovely, hand-blown decanter is the perfect accessory for what is arguably the best last-minute gift of all: a bottle of wine.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Royal Silk Red Heart Boxers ($39 to $45; amazon.com)
Because guys deserve cute Valentine's Day sleepwear too.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Necklace ($11.99; amazon.com)
Who says last-minute gifts can't feel personal? This gold-plated necklace features a tiny, heart-shaped charm stamped with whatever letter you want.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Homesick Scented Candle ($29.95; amazon.com)
Another last-minute gift that still feels thoughtful, Homesick Candles come in different scents tailored to cities and states — making them great for those in long distance relationships or who are just living far from home.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Majestic Pure Himalayan Scrub ($13.98; amazon.com)
A pretty pink body scrub made from Himalayan salt, plus lychee and sweet almond oils, is great for some V-Day pampering.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Flowjo "The Couples Bucket List" ($49.99; amazon.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
A box of 100 date night ideas that are actually fun. Says one reviewer, "Also the activities are not lame. They are adventures that adults would actually want to do."
_______________________________________________________________________________
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera ($49; amazon.com)
To capture (and print) those special moments this Valentine's Day.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreos ($14.95; amazon.com)
Tired of truffles? Get your love some Oreo cookies covered in either milk or dark chocolate, and decorated with tiny hearts.
_______________________________________________________________________________
NobleWorks Valentines Day Card ($4.95; amazon.com)
Some cute cards for those who prefer puns over shmaltz.
_______________________________________________________________________________
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set ($26.80; amazon.com)
Turn the tub into a personal spa with this set of hydrating bath bombs.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Chillout Life Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler, 2 pack ($18.95; amazon.com)
So you and your S.O. can take wine or cocktails to the beach, tailgating, camping and more.
_______________________________________________________________________________
America's Test Kitchen The Complete Cookbook for Two ($21.43 to $25.56; amazon.com)
This best-selling cookbook features delicious recipes scaled down to feed two people.
_______________________________________________________________________________
The Comfy Oversized Wearable Sherpa Blanket ($39.99; amazon.com)
This blanket/sweatshirt combo is the perfect accessory for a cozy date night in.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Dorotea Hand Painted Mug, set of 4 ($19.92, originally $24.44; amazon.com)
These lovely ceramic mugs feature a romantic floral pattern and are both dishwasher and microwave safe.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Blu Devil Kissing Mugs Set ($22.90; amazon.com)
Another sweet mug option, this time featuring contoured shapes that fit perfectly together into a kiss.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Love Poems by Pablo Neruda ($9.89; amazon.com)
Because what's more romantic than poetry?
_______________________________________________________________________________
Moonster Handmade Leather Journal ($22.95; amazon.com)
Might we suggest including a sweet note to your beloved inside the cover?
_______________________________________________________________________________
Vermont Jumbo Teddy Bear ($89.99; amazon.com)
A classic Valentine's Day gift, super-sized.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Milesi Kissing Elephants Couples Keychain ($11.39 to $16.99; amazon.com)
This very adorable couples keychain set comes in six color combos.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Prints Made Perfect Vintage Pink Roses Prints ($18.99; amazon.com)
Prints = flowers that will arrive on time and never wilt!
_______________________________________________________________________________
Trtl Pillow ($29.99; amazon.com)
The compact neck pillow makes a thoughtful gift for a jet-setting partner or those in long-distance relationships.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Fulllight Tech Men's Beard Kit ($22.71, originally $29.91; amazon.com)
A perfect last-minute gift for any bearded loved ones.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings ($10.28; amazon.com)
Jewelry can be hard to pick out, but these sparkly studs have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews and will pair well with pretty much anything.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio ($21; amazon.com)
Featuring three of Mario Badescu's best-selling, refreshing facial sprays in lavender, cucumber and rose.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Jack Black Intense Lip Therapy Balm with SPF 25 ($8; amazon.com)
A nourishing, protective lip balm guys won't mind carrying around.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Buffalo Games Cinque Terre 1000 Piece Puzzle ($13.99; amazon.com)
A fun activity for couples to do together (and that will perhaps inspire your partner to save up for a romantic Italian getaway).
_______________________________________________________________________________
Tabasco Spicy Chocolate Wedges ($7.27; amazon.com)
Kick the Valentine's Day candy up a notch with this Tabasco-infused dark chocolate.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Gelid Best Wife Ever Wine Glass ($7.99; amazon.com)
A token to remind her of the truth every time she has a glass.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Star Moon Ceramic Flower Vase ($19.99; amazon.com)
A surprisingly chic ceramic vase — just make sure to pick up some flowers to fill it with on the way home!
_______________________________________________________________________________
Senfai Simple Love Knot Bracelet ($9.99; amazon.com)
This pretty little bracelet is sure to please and will go with pretty much anything.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket ($79.70 to $199.70, depending on size; amazon.com)
Weighted blankets are like being wrapped in a big, comfy hug and are great gifts for the partner who has trouble sleeping.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Face Mask Combo Pack ($9.99; amazon.com)
A pack of 16 different kinds of face masks, so your S.O. can feel pampered.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Wilton Non-Stick Heart Cake Pan, 9-Inch ($6.97, originally $7.99; amazon.com)
This 9-inch cake pan will go over even better if you present it filled with a heart-shaped cake.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug ($99.95; amazon.com)
The perfect gift for the partner whose coffee is always getting cold before they can finish it.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Bambooworx Deluxe Sushi Rolling Kit ($7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)
So you can have a romantic sushi date without leaving the house.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Giant Gummy Bear ($24.99; amazon.com)
Cut to the chase and get your partner what they really want: a five-pound bag of candy.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Dollger Heart Sunglasses ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)
Some holiday-appropriate aviators so your S.O. can see (sorry, we had to) how much you love them.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Innovative Technology Victrola ($39.96, originally $59.99; amazon.com)
A vintage-looking turntable perfect for the partner who's a music buff. Despite its classic looks, this features modern touches like bluetooth connectivity and a headphone jack.
_______________________________________________________________________________
BruMate Hopsulator Insulated Can Cooler ($22.99; amazon.com)
This double walled, stainless steel koozie comes in more than 20 colors and will keep beer or soda cold for hours.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Aurora World You Make Me Happy Plush Bear ($16.95; amazon.com)
A classic cuddly gift.
_______________________________________________________________________________
HappyPicnic Extra Large Waterproof Blanket ($33.95; amazon.com)
A sturdy yet portable blanket for romantic picnics as soon as the snow melts.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat ($14.99; amazon.com)
Because, unfortunately, there's still plenty of winter left after Valentine's Day ends.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.