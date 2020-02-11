(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- The Justice Department will backtrack on its request that Trump ally Roger Stone get up to nine years in prison. The President had called the recommendation "unfair."
-- Votes are already rolling in from the New Hampshire primaries. Here's what's happened so far.
-- More than 5,000 people are still stuck on two ships because of coronavirus fears as the death toll from the virus continues to climb.
-- Sprint's stock soared more than 70% after a federal judge approved the company's $26 billion merger with T-Mobile.
-- Nine years after the release of "Friday," pop singer Rebecca Black addresses the toll the song took on her life.
-- From Texas to the Carolinas, more than 21 million people are under a flood watch or warning.
-- A father has been reunited with his 3-year-old daughter after he saw her abducted from their driveway.
-- Researchers have noticed a pattern in a series of mysterious radio bursts coming from a single source half a billion light-years from Earth.