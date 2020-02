(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- The Justice Department will backtrack on its request that Trump ally Roger Stone get up to nine years in prison. The President had called the recommendation "unfair."

-- Votes are already rolling in from the New Hampshire primaries. Here's what's happened so far

-- More than 5,000 people are still stuck on two ships because of coronavirus fears as the death toll from the virus continues to climb.

-- Sprint's stock soared more than 70% after a federal judge approved the company's $26 billion merger with T-Mobile.