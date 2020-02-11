(CNN) Sudan's former president Omar al-Bashir will be handed over to the International Criminal Court to face war crimes charges, a senior government source told CNN Tuesday.

Bashir was ousted in April 2019 after months of nationwide protests.

Bashir faces five counts of crimes against humanity and two counts of war crimes at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in connection with Sudanese military actions in Darfur between 2003 and 2008.

The ICC issued two arrest warrants for Bashir, first in March 2009 and then in July 2010. It now considers him to be "at large."

This is a breaking story, more to follow...