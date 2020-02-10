Two police officers were shot in a Walmart in Arkansas

(CNN) Two police officers were shot inside a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told CNN affiliate WHBQ.

The station quotes the sheriff as saying the officers were responding to complaints the man was threatening people when the man pulled out a gun and shot both officers. The condition of the suspect and the officers was not immediately known.

The Sheriff's Office has not responded to inquiries by CNN. Authorities have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. ET in Forrest City.

Forrest City Police confirmed that there was a shooting at the Walmart, and Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the state police criminal division has been asked to conduct an investigation of the shooting.

Forrest City is located along I-40 between Little Rock and Memphis, Tennessee and has a population of about 14,000 people

