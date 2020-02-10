The assassination of Malcolm X is being reinvestigated after questions raised in a Netflix series

(CNN) A Netflix documentary series on the assassination of Malcolm X has raised enough questions that the case will be reinvestigated.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Monday it would review the case after new information came to light. It's also working with the Innocence Project , a non-profit that works to exonerate the wrongly convicted.

"District Attorney Vance has met with representatives from the Innocence Project and associated counsel regarding this matter," Manhattan DA spokesman Danny Frost said in a statement. "He has determined that the district attorney's office will begin a preliminary review of the matter, which will inform the office regarding what further investigative steps may be undertaken."

The district attorney's comments came days after the Friday release of the Netflix docuseries "Who Killed Malcolm X?"

The series features historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, who is looking for answers to the questions around Malcolm X's assassination more than five decades later, including whether the real perpetrators were caught.

