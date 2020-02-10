Kobe Bryant studied sharks and even dove with them. Now a great white is named after him

(CNN) Shark experts have named a great white after basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was apparently fascinated with the fearsome creatures.

The 12-foot-long shark was spotted in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island, Mexico, which is a gathering spot for white sharks, according to Michael Domeier with the Marine Conservation Science Institute.

The shark is a young adult and is new to the area, he said.

Kobe Bryant and Martin Graf in September of 2013. Bryant had to wear a pair of his Nikes to dive with the sharks.

"I lived in Southern California during Kobe Bryant's entire career as a Laker , so I could personally feel the shock of his sudden death despite the fact I was thousands of miles away in Patagonia," Domeier told CNN in an email.

Bryant died last month in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

