Florida man accused of attacking a police officer was arrested after a standoff

(CNN) A Florida man is in custody after attacking a police officer and then leading authorities on a high-speed chase, according to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff's office.

Dillon Calisi, 26, was charged by Ormond Beach Police with battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the incident. He also faces charges with the Volusia County Sheriff's office related to fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license, the sheriff's office said.

It is not clear if Calisi has legal representation at this time.

The sheriff's office said Calisi attacked an Ormond Beach officer at a gas station early Sunday morning, kicking the officer in the head and attempting to take the officer's weapons, the release said. Calisi then fled in a vehicle.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies and members of the Daytona Beach Police department joined Ormond police in their pursuit of Calisi, who lost control of the car and crashed just after 2 a.m.

