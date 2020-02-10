The 1st group of Americans evacuated because of coronavirus to be released Tuesday

(CNN) No one in the first group of Americans evacuated on a flight from Wuhan, China, has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said a day before their quarantine expires.

The evacuees will be free to leave March Air Reserve Base near Riverside, California, Tuesday if they aren't showing any symptoms, Riverside County Public Health Department said in a release.

The group of 195 people have been quarantined at the base since they arrived from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on January 29.

"To date, no one has tested positive for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) among the 195 in quarantine," the health department said.

It's not clear how those quarantined -- many of whom are US State Department employees -- will be released or if and how they will be provided with transport to another destination.