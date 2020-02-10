All the sweet Valentine's Day deals to shop now

Love and deals are in the air. If saving money on tech, home goods, fashion, beauty and more gets your heart beating faster, look no further than Underscored's list of the best sales happening as Valentine's Day approaches.

Of course, it's not just this romantic holiday that has retailers spreading the savings around; President's Day is also on the way, meaning there's even more deals to love right now. All of the above are included here, so get ready to fall in love with lower prices on tons of new brands and products.

Major retailers

Amazon : The mega retailer is marking down all kinds of items that would make for perfect Valentine's Day gifts, from chocolates to Kindle e-readers to jewelry.

: The mega retailer is marking down all kinds of items that would make for perfect Valentine's Day gifts, from chocolates to Kindle e-readers to jewelry. Kohls : This Valentine's Day Kohl's is offering 10% off watches with code WATCHES10 , 20% off select jewelry with code JEWELRY20 plus all sorts of cute gifts for every budget.

: This Valentine's Day Kohl's is offering 10% off watches with , 20% off select jewelry with plus all sorts of cute gifts for every budget. Macy's : Use promo code LOVE to get an extra 20% off Valentine's Day sale items

: Use to get an extra 20% off Valentine's Day sale items Overstock : The home retailer has moved on to its President's Day blowout, with deals on thousands of items.

: The home retailer has moved on to its President's Day blowout, with deals on thousands of items. Target : With deals including up to $100 off on an iPad, $20 off on an Instant Pot and 20% off women's accessories, Target has all you need for this year's day of love.

: With deals including up to $100 off on an iPad, $20 off on an Instant Pot and 20% off women's accessories, Target has all you need for this year's day of love. Walmart : President's Day rollbacks have begun at Walmart. Shop special pricing on nearly 2,000 items.

: President's Day rollbacks have begun at Walmart. Shop special pricing on nearly 2,000 items. Wayfair: Spruce up your home with up to 70% off at Wayfair's President's Day Blowout.

Tech & electronics

Amazon devices : Various Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streamers, Kindles and Echo Buds are on sale.

: Various Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streamers, Kindles and Echo Buds are on sale. Apple : G the 7th Gen iPad on Amazon.

: G the 7th Gen iPad on Amazon. Bose : Save on Rose Gold QuietComfort 35 II's ahead of Valentine's Day.

: Save on Rose Gold QuietComfort 35 II's ahead of Valentine's Day. DJI: Score up to 26% off the Osmo Pocket, the Osmo Action and more through February 14.

PhoneSoap : Buy one, get one 50% off with promo code SWEET50 .

: Buy one, get one 50% off with . Lenovo : Score a 2-in-1, laptop, Chromebook, desktop or tablet at a deep discount.

: Score a 2-in-1, laptop, Chromebook, desktop or tablet at a deep discount. Motorola: Save on the dependable Moto Z3 until February 23.

Fashion & beauty

Aerie : Take 30% off the Aerie Collection, plus all leggings are $30 and undies are 10 for $35.

: Take 30% off the Aerie Collection, plus all leggings are $30 and undies are 10 for $35. Aerosoles : Beloved styles are on sale starting at $59.99.

: Beloved styles are on sale starting at $59.99. American Eagle : Through February 14, get a $25 e-gift card for you when you spend $75+ on e-gift cards for others.

: Through February 14, get a $25 e-gift card for you when you spend $75+ on e-gift cards for others. Ann Taylor : All sale styles are an extra 40% off.

: All sale styles are an extra 40% off. Banana Republic : Take up to 40% off select styles and an extra 40% off all sale items.

: Take up to 40% off select styles and an extra 40% off all sale items. Ban.do : Cozy up with your beau while wearing new loungewear, now 25% off with code UNWIND .

: Cozy up with your beau while wearing new loungewear, now 25% off with . Bare Necessities: Save on new lingerie with 25% off sitewide.

Belei : Select items from Amazon's skincare line are up to 25% off, while everything else is 10% off with a coupon.

: Select items from Amazon's skincare line are up to 25% off, while everything else is 10% off with a coupon. Boden : Through February 13, take 20% off with promo code V2A 7.

: Through February 13, take 20% off with 7. Boohoo : Knits, boots and jackets are 80% off, along with up to 80% savings on everything else.

: Knits, boots and jackets are 80% off, along with up to 80% savings on everything else. Calvin Klein : Take 15% off every $100 spent, plus free shipping.

: Take 15% off every $100 spent, plus free shipping. Carbon38 : Take up to 75% off everything in the sale section.

: Take up to 75% off everything in the sale section. Chico's : Take up to 50% off select full-price styles at the President's Day sale.

: Take up to 50% off select full-price styles at the President's Day sale. Chinese Laundry : Sale items are an extra 30% off with promo code EXTRA30 .

: Sale items are an extra 30% off with . Clarks : Use promo code SALE40 for an extra 40% off all sale styles.

: Use for an extra 40% off all sale styles. Columbia : Members get an extra 20% off sale items at the Winter Sale.

: Members get an extra 20% off sale items at the Winter Sale. Dagne Dover : Save big on second quality bags and wallets at the Sample Sale.

: Save big on second quality bags and wallets at the Sample Sale. Eddie Bauer: Take 40% off your purchase for President's Day, no promo code required.

Enso Rings : The safer, silicone ring is 25% off right now on Enso's website or Amazon.

: The safer, silicone ring is 25% off right now on Enso's website or Amazon. Express : Take up to 50% off tops, dresses, jeans and suits.

: Take up to 50% off tops, dresses, jeans and suits. Forever 21 : Select dresses and Valentine's Day gifts are 40% off.

: Select dresses and Valentine's Day gifts are 40% off. Fossil : Take 30% off your purchase with promo code LOVE .

: Take 30% off your purchase with . Gap : Everything on site is 30% off with promo code GOSHOP .

: Everything on site is 30% off with . Indochino : Take up to 40% off custom suits, shirts and more at the Red Carpet Event.

: Take up to 40% off custom suits, shirts and more at the Red Carpet Event. J.Crew : Save up to 75% on original prices with promo code BIGDEA L.

: Save up to 75% on original prices with L. J.Crew Factory : Everything is up to 60% off with promo code GOSALE .

: Everything is up to 60% off with . L'Occitane : Get a three-piece gift free with any $45 purchase using promo code LOVE.

: Get a three-piece gift free with any $45 purchase using promo code LOVE. Land's End : Take up to 40% off your order, plus free shipping, with promo code SWEETS .

: Take up to 40% off your order, plus free shipping, with . Levi's : Shop Levi's Warehouse Sale for up to 75% off closeout styles.

: Shop Levi's Warehouse Sale for up to 75% off closeout styles. Lucky Brand: All sale styles are up to 50% off.

Madewell : Take an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code REALDEA L.

: Take an extra 30% off sale styles with L. Marmot : Take up to 50% off over 400 outdoor-ready items at the End of Season Sale.

: Take up to 50% off over 400 outdoor-ready items at the End of Season Sale. Nisolo : Take an extra 10% off with code TAKE10 on Nisolo's ethically made shoes and accessories through February 14.

: Take an extra 10% off with on Nisolo's ethically made shoes and accessories through February 14. Old Navy : You can stay cozy with up to 50% off all activewear, sweatshirts and hoodies.

: You can stay cozy with up to 50% off all activewear, sweatshirts and hoodies. Original Penguin : Snag an extra 40% off men's apparel at Original Penguin.

: Snag an extra 40% off men's apparel at Original Penguin. Perry Ellis : Take an extra 40% off Perry Ellis' sale section and get your guy a new wardrobe for Valentine's Day.

: Take an extra 40% off Perry Ellis' sale section and get your guy a new wardrobe for Valentine's Day. Puma : Take 50% off select collaborations at the Select Event with promo code SELECT50 .

: Take 50% off select collaborations at the Select Event with . Reebok : Reebok is offering an extra 30% off with code FEB30 on select items.

: Reebok is offering an extra 30% off with on select items. Skagen: Take 35% off select styles with promo code VDAY35.

Sorel : Styles at the End of Season Sale are up to 40% off, plus free shipping.

: Styles at the End of Season Sale are up to 40% off, plus free shipping. Ugg : Enjoy up to 60% off select styles at the Ugg Closet sale.

: Enjoy up to 60% off select styles at the Ugg Closet sale. Urban Outfitters : Take up to 40% off intimates and loungewear through February 10.

: Take up to 40% off intimates and loungewear through February 10. Vince Camuto: Save up to 70% on select styles at the Winter Sale.

Home & health

1-800-Flowers : Now through February 12, save 20% on a selection of flower and gift bundles.

: Now through February 12, save 20% on a selection of flower and gift bundles. Bear Mattress : Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud pillows with code PRES20 .

: Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud pillows with . Casper : Take 10% off any order with a mattress through February 17.

: Take 10% off any order with a mattress through February 17. Eight Sleep : When you buy a Pod mattress, you'll also get a free accessory at the President's Day Sale.

: When you buy a Pod mattress, you'll also get a free accessory at the President's Day Sale. Grafomap : Take 15% off sitewide and score a meaningful piece of home decor with code VALENTINE .

: Take 15% off sitewide and score a meaningful piece of home decor with . Gravity Blankets : Use code LOVE at checkout for 15% off these acclaimed weighted blankets and throws.

: Use at checkout for 15% off these acclaimed weighted blankets and throws. Hayneedle : Save up to 30% on furniture, decor, home office, outdoor and more at this home retailer.

: Save up to 30% on furniture, decor, home office, outdoor and more at this home retailer. Helix : Take up to $200 off your mattress, plus score two free Dream pillows, at the President's Day Sale.

: Take up to $200 off your mattress, plus score two free Dream pillows, at the President's Day Sale. Home Depot : Appliances, bathroom buys, storage solutions and more are on sale now.

: Appliances, bathroom buys, storage solutions and more are on sale now. Lovesac: Cuddle up to your love with up to 30% off Sactionals and 25% off big puffy Sacs at the President's Day Sale.

Lowes : Enjoy President's Day savings on appliances, tools and more.

: Enjoy President's Day savings on appliances, tools and more. Nectar : Take up to $100 off any mattress for President's Day.

: Take up to $100 off any mattress for President's Day. Peapod : First-time customers can use code 25LOVE for $25 off $100+ grocery order and 60 days of free delivery.

: First-time customers can use for $25 off $100+ grocery order and 60 days of free delivery. Petco : Treat your pup with a $25 e-gift card when you spend $100 or more, or a $15 e-gift card when you spend $75 or more at Petco through February 11.

: Treat your pup with a $25 e-gift card when you spend $100 or more, or a $15 e-gift card when you spend $75 or more at Petco through February 11. Pier 1 : Through February 18, save up to 30% off with code SAVEMORE at Pier 1's site.

: Through February 18, save up to 30% off with at Pier 1's site. Purple : Purple is hosting a massive Valentine's Day Sale, offering up to $100 off pillow and duvet bundles, and up to 20% off accessories when you buy three.

: Purple is hosting a massive Valentine's Day Sale, offering up to $100 off pillow and duvet bundles, and up to 20% off accessories when you buy three. Primary Goods : Take 30% off Primary Goods' famed comforter with code COMFORTER30 .

: Take 30% off Primary Goods' famed comforter with . The Company Store : Until midnight on February 10, The Company Store is offering 25% off bedding essentials with code B20BASICS .

: Until midnight on February 10, The Company Store is offering 25% off bedding essentials with . Tuft & Needle: Through February 24, you can get $175 off select Tuft & Needle mattresses The Mint and The Hybrid.

