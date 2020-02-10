Start an Etsy storefront that stands out with this 3-course bundle

Etsy, the massive online marketplace, is a great place to set up a shop for your products. However, it can feel daunting to enter this marketplace, let alone stand out among other sellers.

Launch Your Etsy Store: 3-Course Bundle aims to walk you through these tough initial steps. And once your storefront is up and running, you'll tackle marketing next.

Plus, when you buy this bundle, you'll receive lifetime access to its lessons. As long as you have a device capable of streaming, such as a smartphone, you can take things at your own pace, any time of the day.

With an investment of $19.99, this three-course bundle contains over 10 hours of lessons on how to make a great Etsy shop, start to finish. You'll be exposed to techniques that can help you present products, entice potential customers and connect with more clientele. These lessons include information as simple as navigating Etsy's website to developing a brand for your store.

The first course, Build an Etsy Storefront that Sells with Lisa Jacobs, should start you at the beginning. A focus of the lessons within is presentation. You have to, the instructor asserts, showcase your products in an irresistible way. You can't just wait for users to pass by; you need to draw them in with attractive visual displays. Along the way, you can learn how to avoid common mistakes that can hurt, or even sink shops. And as you gain more visitors, some will become buyers.

Of course, once you've built your store, you need to launch it. This is where the Etsy 101: Launch Your Handmade Shop with Marlo Miyashiro course comes in. The instructor, who has been making and selling goods on Etsy for years, will talk you through the Etsy interface. She'll help familiarize you with Etsy policies, so you don't violate its terms, and will also coach you on setting up payment methods and policies for your store.

Marketing Your Etsy Shop for Sold-out Success with Lisa Jacobs is the final course. As attractive as your storefront is, you'll have to spread the word. Fortunately, this course should provide you with a number of strategies for getting your brand and products exposure. Among the techniques is the key principle of creating a business plan. That way, you can get more consistent results.

When it comes to building an online shop, Etsy is a terrific place to set up. And when you're ready to take on your new business venture, consult the Launch Your Etsy Store: 3-Course Bundle.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.