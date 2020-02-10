Score 25% off when you file online with H&R Block

CNN Underscored partnered with H&R Block to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

They're fanning out across the U.S.: the W-2s, the 1099s, the Schedule Ds. Rest assured, if you haven't received one, it'll be there soon. Cue the usual office water cooler griping about tax season, filing on time and whether or not this or that counts as a deductible expense. Yep, April 15 will be here faster than you know it.

Could this be the year you finally stop worrying and procrastinating about doing your taxes — and come to love the tax man? The answer is yes, if H&R Block has anything to say about it.

This year, H&R Block will continue to provide more ways for people to file their taxes with confidence and cost savings. If you've used another service, switching from another tax preparer is no big deal these days. Just drag and drop to import last year's tax information from any other provider.

That's good news, because the Block is offering 25% off when you file online through any of the company's Online Tax Filing Products. No matter what your filing situation is, there are options galore.

H&R Block Free Online is designed for people with less complex tax needs. The service includes one free federal and state e-file, and an easy-to-use help center with free technical support via chat and phone.

If you need to move another rung up the ladder of complexity, Deluxe Online is a great option for homeowners, people who've made charitable donations and those with Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). The included Deduction Pro® service helps optimize deductions and includes chat support for technical questions.

Premium Online addresses the many needs of freelancers, contractors, investors and rental property owners by including all Deluxe features, and the ability to import expenses from popular expense-tracking apps. Advanced filing calculators help determine the cost basis of your home sale or other dividend and gift and inheritance assets.

Self-Employed Online makes it easy for self-employed individuals and small business owners with a home office and/or employees. All the Premium features are included, along with an improved guided Schedule C interview to ensure a better experience for complex clients.

A multitude of Online Assist options unlocks unlimited, on-demand help from an H&R Block tax expert, CPA or enrolled agent via chat sessions, screen share or phone call. The service also provides the option to ask for expert help at any point in the process.

Whatever option you choose, H&R Block backs up its products with a No Surprise Guarantee, so you can feel good about your return. And with 70,000 tax professionals available to prepare your return, either virtually, in-person appointment or at 10,000 retail locations, the Block is more than prepared to have your back.

Ready to put the pain of tax season behind you? Check out hrblock.com for more information about filing options. Here's to making 2020 our best tax year yet.