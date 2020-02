Seoul, South Korea (CNN) When "Parasite" won best picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, it cemented the film's position in history -- as well as South Korea's growing cultural influence in the United States.

The South Korean film from director Bong Joon Ho has smashed box office records and won awards internationally. Now the movie -- a genre-warping mix of drama, horror and dark comedy -- has become the first foreign language film to win the coveted best picture at the Oscars.