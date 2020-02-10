Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Shania Shelton and Kamal Wallace, CNN

Updated 1:45 PM ET, Mon February 10, 2020

-- The US charged four members of the Chinese military with hacking Equifax and stealing personal data and trade secrets.
-- At least 24 Americans are among the 135 people infected with coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan. Follow live updates here.
-- Bernie Sanders holds on to his lead ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, according to a new CNN tracking poll.
    -- Over 100 US troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile attack in January.
    -- There was a shooting reported at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas.
      -- British Airways broke a record for the quickest subsonic flight from New York to London.
      -- "Parasite" won the award for best picture at the Oscars last night. See a full list of winners here.