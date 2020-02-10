30 dead, including pregnant woman and baby, in Nigeria militant attack

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 30 people, including a pregnant woman and a baby, are dead after suspected Boko Haram militants set fire on sleeping travelers in Borno state, Nigeria, the governor's spokesman told CNN.

The attacks happened in Auno village, about 20 kilometers from the capital Maiduguri at around 10 pm Sunday night, the Borno State governor media aide Isa Gusau told CNN.

They burned 18 vehicles, including trucks laden with food products, and other goods that were to be taken into markets in the city the following day, Gusau told CNN.

Images from the scene of the incident showed charred bodies lying beside burned vehicles.

Resident Shehu Tanko told CNN the bodies of a pregnant woman and her baby were among those recovered from the carnage. News of the attack was released after Borno State governor visited the area Monday afternoon.