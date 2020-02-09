A high school student is growing out his hair for his sick sister. When administrators asked him to cut it, he withdrew from school

(CNN) When 16-year-old Newt Johnson found out his little sister was sick, he was ready to do anything for her.

That included growing out his hair until it was long enough to make a wig, in case she needed it. But because of his school's policies, that also meant withdrawing from his high school.

His sister and best friend, Maggie Johnson, was recently diagnosed with Wegener's disease. The rare auto immune disease affects her kidneys, leaving her with severe nausea and headaches that forced her to leave school in October.

The fiery 11-year-old known for her beautiful, long red locks was starting to lose her hair after she began chemotherapy and dialysis treatments.

"Some spots of my hair has came out, just like started falling out," Maggie told CNN affiliates WOAI/KABB

