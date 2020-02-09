A shooter is on the run after wounding NYPD officer in 'attempted assassination'

New York (CNN) A shooter is on the run after wounding a New York Police Department officer in what Mayor Bill de Blasio described as an assassination attempt.

Two officers were sitting in a van in the Bronx on Saturday night when someone came up to them and asked a question, a law enforcement official said. When an officer answered, the shooter opened fire, striking one near the jaw. The shooter fled and is still at large, the official said.

The officer injured is expected to survive and the second one was not injured, CNN affiliate NY1 reported

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the officer in the driver's seat yelled, 'Gun!' when the shooter pulled out a weapon without provocation.

"What we know is that multiple shots were fired by the perpetrator at close proximity into the van," he said.

