Martin Luther King Jr. explains the meaning of love in rare handwritten note

(CNN) Just in time for Valentine's Day, a rare handwritten note by Martin Luther King Jr. on the meaning of love has been discovered.

The note, believed to be from sometime in the mid-1960s, is up for sale through the memorabilia company Moments in Time.

While the note's sale price of $42,000 may seem steep, Gary Zimet, CEO of Moments in Time, says the price reflects just how rare it is to find a handwritten note by the renowned civil rights leader.

"It is extremely rare. Other than inscriptions in (typed) letters and books, finding a handwritten note is very rare," Zimet said. "This note encapsulates the philosophy of King's life and that's why it's so important."

According to Zimet, King wrote the note after someone asked him what he believed was the meaning of love.

