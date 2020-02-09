4 New Jersey JV basketball players attacked their coach, official says

(CNN) Four junior varsity basketball players have been suspended from school after they were accused of attacking their coach, a New Jersey official confirmed to CNN.

The attack took place Tuesday when members of the Malcolm X Shabazz High School JV basketball team were returning to Newark from a game in Livingston, the official said.

The official has been in contact with the Newark Department of Public Safety, and confirmed to CNN that the department's director, Anthony Ambrose, described the attack as an "aggravated assault."

Police responded to the scene around 9 p.m., and the basketball coach declined medical attention.

The students, who are minors, have not been charged at this time and their names have not been released. There is a police investigation underway, the official confirmed.

