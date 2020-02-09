A Colorado city has set off the world's largest firework. It weighed more than a ton

(CNN) The skies over Steamboat Springs, Colorado, erupted in red as the world's largest firework launched Saturday night at the city's annual winter carnival.

The firework shell weighed almost 2,800 pounds, about the weight of a Toyota Corolla, and was 62 inches -- a little more than five feet -- in diameter.

A team at Steamboat Fireworks launched the shell from a 26-foot steel tube buried in Emerald Mountain, which overlooks the festival. Explosives propelled the shell out of the tube at 300 mph, and it rose nearly a mile in the air before exploding.

"We invested hundreds of hours into this project, and we anticipate that we will enjoy the satisfaction of this success for months to come," said project manager and financier Tim Borden, in a press release.

An official from Guinness World Records attended the launch and presented a certificate to Borden and his team of three other men: Ed MacArthur, Eric Krug, and Jim Widmann, according to the press release.

Read More