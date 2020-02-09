Justin Bieber performed alongside Quavo on 'Saturday Night Live'

(CNN) Justin Bieber took the stage on Saturday for the first time since announcing his new album "Changes" -- and it was yummy!

Bieber was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," where he performed alongside Quavo of Migos. Hosting the show was none other than drag diva RuPaul.

The Canadian singer's first performance of the evening was "Yummy," which he released in January.

Bieber wore a simple black T-shirt and baggy green pants that matched the stage backdrop. The simple performance focused on his soft vocals and well-rehearsed dance moves.

Bieber later took the stage to perform his newest release "Intentions," which featured a guest performance by Quavo. The song and its music video dropped on Thursday ahead of SNL, and the tune is a lot more emotional than you'd think.

