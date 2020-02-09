Authorities are investigating small jet crash in Georgia. 'It's a recovery effort,' not a rescue, sheriff says

(CNN) The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small jet in Georgia, according to a tweet from NTSB Newsroom.

"It's not a rescue effort, it's a recovery effort," Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said during a news briefing Saturday afternoon.

Ralston did not say how many people were on board and if there were fatalities.

A Cessna 501 departed from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told CNN.

Minutes later, the jet disappeared around 50 miles north of Atlanta, Bergen said.

