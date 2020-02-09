A restaurant opened early to serve a 3-year-old cancer patient her favorite meal

(CNN) Adelaide Stanley can't go out in public or be around people. Seven months of cancer treatment has left the 3 year old with a weakened immune system.

But she still wanted to dine at her favorite restaurant. When J. Wilson's in Beaumont, Texas, heard their tiny customer's desire, they opened up early, decorated it pink and covered the cost of the meal.

"They didn't have to do any of that," Adelaide's mom Vanlam Nguyen told CNN. "But they did."

Battling Cancer

Lunch at the neighborhood favorite J. Wilson's was a family tradition. They went almost every Sunday.

