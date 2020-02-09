Controversial former coach Bob Knight returns to Indiana University basketball court after 20-year hiatus

(CNN) Legendary and controversial former college basketball coach Bob Knight returned Saturday to the home court of the school that fired him 20 years ago.

He was there to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Indiana University's 1980 Big Ten championship team, which Knight coached.

Fans, both young and old, gave Knight a standing ovation as he walked across the court in Indiana's Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the Hoosiers were taking on Purdue University. The team ultimately lost 74-62.

The General Returns.



Bob Knight took the floor at Assembly Hall with his former players to a standing ovation: pic.twitter.com/ipq47fqbCu — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 8, 2020

Knight was welcomed back with open arms, despite his controversial exit in 2000 after what the school said at the time was "a pattern of unacceptable behavior."

Knight had not returned to Assembly Hall since he was dismissed, missing major moments in the program's history, including the 40th anniversary of the 1976 undefeated Indiana team in 2016.

