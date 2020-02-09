Dog featured on Florida beer cans is reunited with her family in Minnesota after a cross-country road trip

(CNN) A shelter dog featured on a Florida brewery's beer can has been reunited with the family that's been missing her since she disappeared three years ago in Iowa.

Nobody knows how Hazel got to Florida, but the super-affectionate 7-year-old had been at the Manatee County Animal Services shelter in Palmetto, Florida, since last March.

They called her Day Day at the shelter, and she was one of four dogs chosen to have their pictures featured on special cans of Motorworks Brewing beer in hopes that they would be adopted.

The marketing campaign went viral, and Monica Mathis recognized her good girl when she saw the story on social media.

Hazel went missing in Iowa and somehow wound up in Florida.