Dog featured on Florida beer cans is reunited with her family in Minnesota after a cross-country road trip

By David Williams and Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 3:36 PM ET, Sun February 9, 2020

Hazel&#39;s owner lives in Minnesota, but she recognized her lost dog on this beer can.
(CNN)A shelter dog featured on a Florida brewery's beer can has been reunited with the family that's been missing her since she disappeared three years ago in Iowa.

Nobody knows how Hazel got to Florida, but the super-affectionate 7-year-old had been at the Manatee County Animal Services shelter in Palmetto, Florida, since last March.
A woman finds her long lost dog after seeing her picture on a beer can
They called her Day Day at the shelter, and she was one of four dogs chosen to have their pictures featured on special cans of Motorworks Brewing beer in hopes that they would be adopted.
The marketing campaign went viral, and Monica Mathis recognized her good girl when she saw the story on social media.
    Hazel went missing in Iowa and somehow wound up in Florida.
    "I was looking at the dogs and I was like oh my gosh, that's Hazel," Mathis told CNN affiliate Bay News 9.
