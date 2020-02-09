The Oscars ad that hits home for me is one you won't see

The company behind the ad, Frida Mom, sells products to help new moms with personal care after giving birth, and said it was told by ABC that the network, citing the Academy's own guidelines, would not be able to accept the ad
because it is "too graphic with partial nudity and product demonstration."
The ad is a far cry from many of the images we see of women who have just given birth. The struggling mom in the ad is what's typical. The perfectly groomed mothers smiling for Instagram photos or other ads for maternity products in the days after giving birth are not a fair representation of the pain and struggle so very many women experience trying to do everyday things for themselves -- standing up, moving around, using the toilet -- even before dealing with the crying baby needing to be fed every few hours.
There's a reason people call the first few months after giving birth the "fourth trimester" -- because recovery can be so hard, a mother's body can feel like it's barely her own. This ad shows a mom using products women truly need after giving birth to care for themselves -- and it's a realistic portrayal of a part of many women's lives that the public deserves to see.
The ad hits home for me. It's my first week back to work after being on maternity leave, and I wish I'd seen more honest depictions of what the hours and days after giving birth look like.
Instead, I followed moms on Instagram who posed with their babies at the hospital smiling in matching outfits. I brought a matching robe and swaddle for my daughter and I to pose for a picture, too.
We never did take that photo. Because the truth is that as wonderful as it was to have her enter my life, I was in so much pain in the days after she was born that the last thing I could imagine doing was getting dressed up to take a photo. I couldn't even sit down without crying. I wondered why I couldn't be like those other moms on Instagram.
By stifling these realistic images of what the postpartum experience is like, we are making women feel inadequate if they aren't functioning normally and feeling well-put-together immediately after bringing a new human into the world. We are telling them they should be able to smile through the pain. What does it say to women giving birth -- or the partners who watch them struggle -- that an ad that offers them self-care products to cope with one of the most difficult times of many women's lives is "too graphic" for family viewers?
This is, after all, what many people go to through to make their families in the first place.
During the Oscars, especially, we see celebrities walking red carpets looking back to normal mere months after giving birth. We see Kate Middleton appearing outside of the hospital where she has given birth to her three children, each time with perfectly styled hair and makeup while smiling and holding each of her babies. Let's also remember that Natalie Portman was late in pregnancy when she came on stage to accept her Oscar. She was radiant.