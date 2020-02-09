The Oscars ad that hits home for me is one you won't see

Sonia Moghe is a producer in CNN's New York bureau specializing in breaking news and digital storytelling. The views expressed here are hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) It's an ad you won't see at this year's Oscars -- a tired, disheveled mom wakes up in the middle of the night, hobbles out of bed in mesh underwear and a giant pad, and attempts to do the once natural thing that is now so painful to her: go to the bathroom. Her difficulty and discomfort getting up and down are viscerally obvious. The sound of her crying baby is in the background as she hobbles gingerly, wincing audibly at particularly painful movements.

The company behind the ad, Frida Mom, sells products to help new moms with personal care after giving birth, and said it was told by ABC that the network, citing the Academy's own guidelines, would not be able to accept the ad because it is "too graphic with partial nudity and product demonstration."

The ad is a far cry from many of the images we see of women who have just given birth. The struggling mom in the ad is what's typical. The perfectly groomed mothers smiling for Instagram photos or other ads for maternity products in the days after giving birth are not a fair representation of the pain and struggle so very many women experience trying to do everyday things for themselves -- standing up, moving around, using the toilet -- even before dealing with the crying baby needing to be fed every few hours.

There's a reason people call the first few months after giving birth the "fourth trimester" -- because recovery can be so hard, a mother's body can feel like it's barely her own. This ad shows a mom using products women truly need after giving birth to care for themselves -- and it's a realistic portrayal of a part of many women's lives that the public deserves to see.

The ad hits home for me. It's my first week back to work after being on maternity leave, and I wish I'd seen more honest depictions of what the hours and days after giving birth look like.

