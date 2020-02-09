Loneliness: 5 things you may not know

Story highlights For some, chronic loneliness is a way of life

Loneliness can hurt your ability to sleep well

It may also contribute to dementia and heart problems, studies suggest

Dhani Jones is a former NFL linebacker, entrepreneur and author of "The Sportsman: Unexpected Lessons From an Around-the-World Sports Odyssey." He's shared his best advice with CNN for a new Digital Studios series called "Be a Champion." This article was originally published in 2014.

(CNN) Nearly everyone feels lonely at some point. The good news is, for many of us, it's a temporary condition, perhaps one caused by a life change: moving to a new location, for instance, or starting a new job.

But for other people, loneliness is a way of li