Storm Ciara causes travel disruptions in Europe

London (CNN) Storm Ciara caused hundreds of flights across Europe to be canceled on Sunday -- the same day that its winds helped a British Airways plane to make the fastest-ever subsonic flight from New York to London.

Two of Europe's busiest airports -- one in Frankfurt, Germany, the other in Amsterdam, Netherlands -- each grounded more than 100 flights due to the storm.

Hans van Kastel, a spokesman for Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, told CNN that 120 flights were affected by the storm.

At least 135 flights were also canceled at Frankfurt am Main airport, according to a spokeswoman.

In Britain, a spokeswoman for Heathrow, the country's largest airport, could not confirm the number of flights affected, but expected the disruption to last throughout Sunday.

Read More