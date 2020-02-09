Irish election count begins as tied exit poll means it's too close to call

(CNN) Ireland began its official vote count Sunday as the nation waits for a clearer picture of its future government, following an exit poll that suggested the general election ended in a three-way dead heat.

The exit poll, released as voting ended at 10 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) on Saturday, showed Taoiseach, or Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael party with 22.4% of first preference votes. Sinn Féin won 22.3% while Fianna Fáil gained 22.2%.

Sinn Féin's leader Mary Lou McDonald has helped transform the party to attract younger voters.

With a margin of error of 1.3%, the poll meant the election was too close to call Saturday, but indicated a hung parliament was almost inevitable and that long political negotiations were ahead.

The once-marginal Sinn Féin -- which was the political wing of the IRA during its drive to force Britain out of Northern Ireland -- appears to have successfully reshaped its image. According to the exit poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times, RTÉ and others, the party has become a popular option for young Irish voters frustrated with issues such as housing unaffordability.