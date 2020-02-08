This week's winter storm left a trail of destruction

(CNN) The cross-country storm that has brought everything from snow to flooding to tornadoes is now making its way out of New England. The storm has left a trail of destruction across a dozen states, leaving four people dead.

There were 11 tornado reports Thursday, across three states. Numerous trees fell, including one that fell across interstate 285 in Atlanta, blocking all but two lanes of traffic for hours and injuring one person.

Atlanta received 4.6 inches of rain and Blue Ridge, Georgia, received more than 4 inches of rain.

This video highlights the danger from falling trees during storms. Please be careful! We are very thankful there were no serious injuries! pic.twitter.com/Us5I4td3cm — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) February 6, 2020

Both Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport had ground stops Thursday because of the storms.

Read More