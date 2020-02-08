WWE welcomes its first full-time African American female referee in Aja Smith

(CNN) Aja Smith is now in the WWE history books.

The company released a video showing the moment Canyon Ceman, senior director of talent development, told Smith she was officially hired.

"That is the greatest moment of my life," Smith said through tears. "Having this platform as a female, as a female of color, is really an honor and I'm so thankful to be given this moment."

Smith took to Twitter after the announcement.

