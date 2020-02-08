Dogs get ready to bow and wow at the Westminster dog show

(CNN) As film buffs get ready to tune in to the Oscars this weekend.... dog lovers are looking forward to the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. And if you love going awwww over your furry friends, here's what you need to know:

What is the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

It's an all breed show that has been held in New York's Madison Square Gardens every year since 1877. This year it's taking place from Saturday, February 8, to Tuesday, February 11.

Pointers compete during Breed Judging at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in February 2019.

Who's competing?

This year the Westminster Kennel Club will be showing 204 breeds. Nearly 3,000, dogs from around the world enter the competition. There is a Best in Show category, of course, but aside from that there are many other categories in which trophies can be won, including groups for sporting, working and herding dogs.

