(CNN) Three buildings undergoing construction were destroyed in a massive fire Saturday in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside of Washington, DC.

County firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire and found a five-story building in flames near Alexandria.

Well there's something you don't see every day. Happening now in my neighborhood in Alexandria, Virginia pic.twitter.com/vtCB3v0dX1 — Ismail Royer (@IsmailRoyer) February 8, 2020

The fire was contained after five area fire crews spent around eight hours battling the flames. One firefighter and one civilian were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Fairfax Fire and Rescue tweeted

Along with the five-story building, a two-story building and a townhome building -- both under construction -- were destroyed, according to CNN affiliate WJLA-TV

Developers broke ground on the project in December 2018, WJLA reported.

The buildings that burned were part of a large mixed-use development called South Alex in what is called the Penn Daw area, WJLA reported.

Read More