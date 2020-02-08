A former TSA agent is accused of forcing a woman to expose her breasts during airport screening

(CNN) A former Transportation Security Administration agent in California has been arrested after allegedly coercing a female passenger into showing her breasts during a security screening.

A criminal complaint was filed against 22-year-old Johnathon Lomeli alleging that he used fraud or deceit to falsely imprison a woman going through the security line at Los Angeles International Airport, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a news release

Lomeli could not be reached for comment.

Lomeli was working at the document verification podium in June when he asked the woman to stand aside from everyone else in the security screening line because she didn't have any identification, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman told investigators that Lomeli said she would need to go through a more rigorous screening process to verify her identification. Lomeli asked her to "lift out her shirt and lift out her pants" so he could see if she had anything inside, the affidavit said. After that, a female TSA officer arrived and completed a pat down. But Lomeli said the woman still needed to undergo a more intensive screening process, it said.

