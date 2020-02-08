Trader Joe's released its list of 2019's most favorite products

For more than 10 years, Trader Joe's has held its "Customer Choice Awards" -- essentially a list of its customers' favorite products. Customers vote, Trader Joe's counts.

Favorite Overall: Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Apparently the seasoning is also popular with gators and crocodiles.

Last year, this category was owned by the store's Mandarin Orange Chicken, a frozen product. The Everything But The Bagel seasoning -- a riff off of the seasoning blend on everything bagels -- was a mere second runner-up.

But this year, the seasoning caught up, snagging the title and pushing the frozen chicken to its previous second runner-up position.

And first runner-up? Both in 2018 and 2019, that spot has been owned by the Cauliflower Gnocchi.

Favorite Entrée: Mandarin Orange Chicken

Mandarin Orange Chicken.

If it couldn't win for favorite overall, favorite entrée isn't a bad consolation prize.

Mandarin Orange Chicken has dominated this category, winning this prize last year as well. Calufilower Gnocchi once again made an appearance here, as first runner-up, with the grocery store's Chicken Tikka Masala coming in behind that.

Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Item: Cauliflower Gnocchi

Cauliflower Gnocchi at last sees glory, among tentacles.

At last, Cauliflower Gnocchi takes a top prize.

In 2018, this frozen goodie was relegated to -- you guessed it -- first runner-up, behind the brand's Soy Chorizo. Now, the vegan sausage has been unseated.

Favorite Snack: Plantain Chips

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels have held this title for multiple years. But 2019 saw