Trader Joe's released its list of 2019's most favorite products

(CNN) Award show season isn't just for Hollywood.

For more than 10 years, Trader Joe's has held its "Customer Choice Awards" -- essentially a list of its customers' favorite products. Customers vote, Trader Joe's counts.

This list, which chronicles favorites from 2019 with various aquatic animals, marks the 11th annual Customer Choice Awards . Here's a look at some of the winners.

Favorite Overall: Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Apparently the seasoning is also popular with gators and crocodiles.

