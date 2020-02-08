Two cockatoos worth $2,000 each were stolen from a California pet shop

(CNN) Thieves broke into a Southern California pet shop and made off with two cockatoos, each worth about $2,000, according to the store.

Yoda, a white Goffin's cockatoo, and Cleo, a citron cockatoo, were taken by two thieves who broke into High Country Feed & Pets in Palmdale on January 25 after the store closed.

The Palmdale Sherrif's Station is investigating the theft as a commercial burglary. The station posted a flier on Thursday urging anyone with information to come forward.

The shop is offering a cash reward to anyone who can return the exotic birds.

Two people were seen on the store's camera surveillance footage breaking the glass of the entrance door and struggling to get the birds out of their cages.

Read More