A 16-year-old boy broke up a bullying incident. Days later, police say he was fatally shot by one of the boys involved

(CNN) A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed days after he broke up a fight involving the shooting suspect, authorities say.

The teenager was shot in Arlington on Thursday, the Arlington Police Department said in a statement. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the department said.

Arlington High School identified the victim as one of its students, Samuel Reynolds.

Reynolds was shot at the apartment complex where he lived, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

Officers arrested a "male juvenile suspect" the same day, saying in a statement they would not release his name because of his age.

Read More