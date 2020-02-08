Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger dies at 6

(CNN) There is a new angel in doggy heaven.

Swagger, the beloved Cleveland Browns team mascot, passed away Friday after battling cancer. He was 6.

Swagger's handler, Justin McLaughlin, posted the sad news on Facebook, adding that Swagger had had a stroke. The 145-pound bullmastiff was the NFL team's first live mascot.

"We're heartbroken by the passing of our beloved mascot, Swagger," the team tweeted. "As a constant presence on gameday and the leader of the Dawg Pound, Swagger was a proud member of our team for 6 seasons. RIP."

Condolence messages poured in on social media, and fans proudly posted pictures of themselves with Swagger.

