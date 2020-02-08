The Pussycat Dolls release their first single in 10 years

(CNN) The Pussycat Dolls are back! Watcha think about that?

After breaking up in 2010 and going over a decade without performing together, the ladies released a brand-new single on Friday: "React."

And we're definitely reacting.

The music video features fire, leather outfits, and lots of seductive dancing in the rain.

The sultry comeback stars lead vocalist Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt.

